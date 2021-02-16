For many years we will be studying how the pandemic affected us: its unexpected and radical impact, the resistance and difficulty to overcome it, the devastating effect on the economy, the social situation marked by the inequality that was drawn, and other serious and profound consequences.

And, logically, the educational framework emerges as a space of singular relevance due to the scope and the deep scars left. Many of the well-established truths have been disrupted and, in no small measure, transformed.

In this sense, two opposite directions are being observed in teaching. One, which warns of the setback observed in the innovation process that was consolidating in recent years. And, another, on the contrary, which shows the change that many schools and teachers have implemented in order to serve schoolchildren with sufficient guarantee of quality and equity.

Being confined or reduced to a bubble group was not part of the imagination of any teacher just a year ago. It took a lot of creativity, energy, and a sense of pedagogical commitment for obstacles to turn into challenges.

The school in the face of innovation



Our research «Anatomy of educational change: schools facing the challenge of innovation», in line with this, has been forced to turn on a good part of its initial purposes and we have focused, in a first study, on analyzing how The Covid-19 pandemic is affecting the innovative initiatives of Andalusia.

The first data confirm these two perspectives mentioned above: regression and return to very conventional and simplified teaching positions or, on the contrary, adoption of innovative measures that promote solid learning in line with the times we live in, marked by complexity, access to information and diversity.

New initiatives for new times



In this brief contribution we will focus on the second story: what we have learned from a “secluded” school that refuses to be reduced. Many have been the initiatives that have activated:

1. Family involvement. Beyond the intention that it is the family that substitutes the teachers acting as caretakers and home tutor in school tasks, we have seen classrooms and centers concerned with taking advantage of and promoting family cultural capital in such a way that the involvement of the domestic context provides space and functionality to the knowledge that is being worked on in the school environment.

Parents are urged, with their collaboration, to make practical use of the contents so that they can be used in different and everyday situations so as to generate functional competencies beyond the usual “filling in sheets and lessons ».

Avoiding parking in front of the television to promote culturally relevant tasks and experiences is one of the achievements that this pandemic is highlighting. Family involvement thus understood is showing the formative potential of contact between two contexts that, on too many occasions, have lived behind.

2. The inevitable presence of digital devices. While it is true that some of these tools were already present in classes, the pandemic has underlined their role.

And, furthermore, many experiences show not only instrumental and repetitive use of the query and answer type. Now, we check how productions are made that are then shared and opened to others: videos, presentations, digital albums, etc.

Creativity and original elaboration based on a plural and diverse information has made its way and shows that mechanical and memory repetition has little tune with a connected, open society with digital access to various sources of content and information.

Together with these resources and tools available on the web, we also find platforms, repositories, networks, etc., which little by little are gaining ground previously occupied largely by the textbook.

The information and its didactic treatment thus provided save, to some extent, the risk of digital wandering or attention to false data or biased information. Competition that the school needs to promote, since it is not worth leaving the closed information in a manual to fall into a maze of unexpected results. Many of these teaching resources are helping in that direction.

3. Relate content to promote relevant knowledge. The bulky current curriculum makes any learning characterized by superficiality and occasional.

In addition, this academic fragmentation prevents attending to stimulating and significant issues for students. And in moments of the harshness that we live in, we find centers that have seen interdisciplinarity or globalization (curricular integration) as a way to make learning more attractive and closer to the world that schoolchildren live while at the same time reducing the most repetitive and useless thanks to the connections between subjects.

4. Class dynamics based on active processes. With the intention of promoting motivation and giving prominence to students, we observe that approaches such as project work, flipped classroom, “gamification” and other methodologies related to emerging pedagogies are making their way and consolidating as stable strategies in many of our classrooms, which is driving an already widely demanded methodological change.

5. Open classrooms, other settings to learn. After confinement, the time has come for “bubble groups” and confinement in the classroom to prevent infections. An isolation as painful as it is uncomfortable. Many centers have reactivated open spaces (surroundings, orchard, gardens, patio, etc.) as scenarios full of possibilities to learn in a safe and healthy way.

We see, once again, the return of the open classroom and the natural setting as a place full of stimuli and opportunities.

6. Evaluate, much more than qualify. This thorny issue is also offering advancements and transformations. There are many experiences that are assuming a formative evaluation that offers support during the process in order to promote good results. It is not enough to wait until the end to check performance. Now it is reviewed and oriented throughout the experience so that learning is shown according to different evidences: portfolios, exhibitions, exchange of productions or rubrics have arrived to fill a space previously limited by the memory exposed in an exam.

7. The teaching team to respond to pedagogical needs. The traditional boredom caused by repetitive and formal teacher meetings has given way to frank collaboration between equals.

Meeting the immediate educational demands and sharing professional knowledge are a reality that has gained presence in abundant groups of teachers willing to help each other in order to respond to the innumerable requirements that this unusual situation has caused.

Conventional encounters are overcome by more informal formats, but with greater functionality: WhatsApp groups, occasional networks, etc. An example of mutual support that contains the seeds of sincere professional collaboration.

8. Pedagogical autonomy of the center. Given the particular way in which the pandemic appears in each case, we observe how educational centers are incorporating unique responses adapted to their needs. If homogeneity had been a descriptor of our schools, today diversity is being the most repeated reality.

The great unsolved pitfalls



However, we are also finding some pitfalls that must be taken into consideration. Among the most repeated we can consider the opportunistic business of platforms, programs and other peddlers that, in the heat of the urgent need for new resources, are offered as a magic solution that rather seek commercial or media benefit than a sincere concern for the improvement of teaching .

On the other hand, if diversity is a reality, the inequality that sometimes accompanies it is no less true. Thus, the confined school has put us before a mirror that shows that equal opportunities still live far from our classrooms and our schoolchildren.

Educational change and innovation imply taking on a challenge that on many occasions exposes teachers to situations that are very difficult for them to accept.

Labor intensification, as well as uncertainty, are configured in this long period of time as something difficult to maintain. Delivery without measure is commendable but not enforceable. It is necessary that education and its improvement, if we want to make it sustainable, occupy a greater space in the agenda and official budgets.

This article published in The Conversation It has also been prepared by Francisco de Paula Rodríguez Miranda -Professor Assistant Doctor / Didactics and School Organization (GAIA Research Group – COIDESO), University of Huelva- and Francisco Javier García Prieto -Assistant lecturer. Department of Pedagogy. Area of ​​Didactics and School Organization, University of Huelva-.