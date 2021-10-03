All eight occupants of a small private plane were killed on Sunday after their plane flew into an empty building in Milan. Report that Italian media. It is not yet known how the crash could have happened.

The plane was en route from Milan Linate Airport to Olbia, a city on the Italian island of Sardinia. Shortly after take-off, the plane crashed into a vacant two-storey office building in San Donato Milanese, a suburb of the city. There were seven passengers on board, including one child and one pilot. According to Italian media, some of the victims are of French nationality, although the Italian authorities have not yet disclosed anything about this.

Local residents told Italian media that they heard a loud explosion, believed to be from the moment the plane hit the building, and then watched the office building go up in flames. The building is said to have been under renovation at the time of the crash, leaving no one inside. After the crash, thick, black smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The local branch of the Italian broadcaster RAI recorded the fire in the vacant office building: