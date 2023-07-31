Russian troops hit several Ukrainian cities again on July 31. Most of the confirmed fatalities, including a 10-year-old girl, were registered in Kryvyi Rih, in the south of the country and the hometown of President Volodimir Zelensky. Kherson in the south and Donetsk in the east were also among the cities attacked. In other news, kyiv reported that it has agreed to a possible plan with Croatia to use that country’s ports for the export of grain from the invaded nation.

At least eight dead and more than 60 injured is the balance left by a series of Russian attacks in several Ukrainian towns this Monday, July 31.

The city of Kryvyi Rih, in the south of the country, was one of the hardest hit, where most of the confirmed deaths are concentrated so far. There, a Russian missile attack claimed the lives of at least six people, including a 10-year-old girl and her mother, confirmed the regional governor Serhiy Lysak, who decreed a day of mourning in the city.

Among the injured are also several minors. “What we saw was pure horror, committed by the Russians (…) They hit a residential building, and his block is right next to it, so everything in his apartment was ruined,” described Levhenia, a city resident, noting that After the explosions, she ran to a friend’s house, whose house was destroyed.

The president of the country Volodimir Zelenski, a native of that steel-producing city, pointed out that the attacks from Moscow hit a residential building and a university building.

“This terror will not scare us or break us. We are working and saving our people,” the president said.

Emergency Service members work in an apartment building badly damaged by a Russian missile attack, in Kryvyi Rih, southern Ukraine, on July 31, 2023. © ©Ukrainian State Emergency Services/Via Reuters

More than 350 rescuers arrived in the area to participate in the rescue operations of people who were trapped under the rubble.

According to the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, the assault would have been perpetrated with ballistic missiles.

“This is already a kind of genocidal everyday reality (…) International law will never work if the aggressor does not see a real power behind it. Power starts with closing the Ukrainian skies with anti-missile and air defense systems,” he said. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president.

Although Kryvyi Rih was not the only town bombarded by the invading troops in the last few hours.

At least four killed in attacks in Kherson and Donetsk

Kherson, in the south, -and in the first line of battle, after being occupied by the Russian Army last November- was attacked at least twice in the last 24 hours.

A first rocket barrage killed a 60-year-old utility worker and wounded four others as they were carrying out repairs on a street, the regional military administration said.

In a second attack, another 65-year-old man died, who was initially injured while driving his vehicle, but lost his life shortly after due to the seriousness of the injuries he sustained. At least ten civilians were also injured in that city alone, according to data from the local Prosecutor’s Office.

One man killed, four injured after Russia’s attack with Grad rockets on central Kherson The attack took place ~8:20, city municipal workers are the victims. 4 have been hospitalized, authorities said.

The Grad MLRS launches unguided rockets.

📷 Kherson Oblast Head Prokudin pic.twitter.com/F5Pimtb7AX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 31, 2023



Meanwhile, in Donetsk, in the east of the invaded nation, Russia-imposed governor Denis Pushilin said two civilians were killed in what he said was a Ukrainian bombardment in the area.

According to the Russian version, shells from the kyiv Army fell on the city and hit a bus that caught fire.

Although Donetsk has been under Russian control since 2014, Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions on the outskirts of the city, which comes under regular artillery fire.

The Ukrainian Army has not claimed responsibility for that fact.

However, the Ukrainian forces are increasing their attacks against the Russian military in the midst of their counteroffensive. On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said its military shot down three Ukrainian drones that tried to attack Moscow in what would be the second such offensive in a week.

On July 24, the capital of Russia was hit by two drones, one of which hit near the Ministry of Defence. Then, a Kiev defense source acknowledged the assault after he ironically pointed out that it was a “special operation”, using the same words with which the Government of Vladimir Putin calls the invasion of Ukrainian territory, the largest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Croatia and Ukraine agree to a possible agreement for the export of grains

On the other hand, Ukraine agreed with Croatia on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube River and the Adriatic Sea for the export of Ukrainian grain. This was stated in recent hours by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, after conversations with his Croatian counterpart.

“We will now work to establish the most efficient routes to these ports and make the most of this opportunity,” Kuleba said after meeting his Croatian counterpart Grlic Radman in kyiv.

The announcement comes after Russia de facto withdrew on July 17 from the pact for the transport and marketing of Ukrainian agricultural products through the ports with access to the Black Sea.

As if that were not enough, Moscow has intensified its bombardments against those ports and the infrastructure that serves kyiv for exports.

Currently, kyiv relies on overland shipping routes through the European Union, as well as an alternative route via the Danube River.

With Reuters, AP and local media