A year ago, a war in the Ukraine did not seem unlikely. For months, Russia had positioned its troops around the border and the United States had warned the government of Volodimir Zelensky and the rest of Europe that Vladimir Putin had every intention of invading. Some believed him, others underestimated him, and others dismissed the possibility. The signal of what would happen in 2022 was there, regardless of what some believed or not. Today, the world also gives clues –some very visible– others not so much, of what awaits this year. Can the dark legacy of the pandemic be left behind? Will it close the war chapter that tormented so much in 2022? This is what some figures say that act as clues to things to come.

16 missiles

The missiles that the Patriot system can fire in nine seconds are 16, an anti-aircraft defense equipment that the US promised to Ukraine, as part of a new and million-dollar military assistance package. Few years in recent history were marked by a single day like 2022. On February 24, Vladimir Putin launched his long-heralded invasion of Ukraine, an act of war that defined the fate of Ukrainians and the daily lives of billions of people. in the planet. The arrival of two Patriot units in Ukraine is a sign that the war will survive the year and continue to shape the world.

Training to use the system takes at least six months, an indicator that the United States estimates that the conflict will last at least until the middle of the year, a clue that is confirmed by the huge package of 45,000 million dollars of aid to Ukraine that Congress approved. The other two excluding protagonists of the war believe the same.

Ukraine needs the Patriots to shield its critical infrastructure, and its defense lines in the east of the country and thus do battle with Russia.

600 reais of social aid

The beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família plan in Brazil, the central axis of the social policy of the largest country in Latin America, receive and will continue to receive 600 reais. That amount, which was 400 reais (about 78 dollars) until mid-2022 and was increased by Bolsonaro in the run-up to the elections, was transformed into law by the 2023 Budget, approved by the Brazilian Congress, before Christmas. It was a success for Lula da Silva, who had promised in the campaign that he would keep the social plan at 600 reais, a necessary transfer in a nation where 33 million people have nothing to eat every day and which once again became part of the Global Hunger Map. . That achievement will allow Lula to ensure legitimacy within his party and his electoral base. Brazil’s economy will grow little in 2023 (1%, according to the IMF).

0.25% increase in GDP



The extra growth that a country registers if its soccer team wins the World Cup is 0.25%. Marco Mello is a researcher at the University of Surrey who studied the economic impact of winning the World Cup and revealed: “Winning the World Cup increases GDP by at least 0.25% in the two subsequent quarters. This result is, in principle, driven by the growth of exports, which is consistent with the greater attractiveness that national products and services have in the world after the victory”.

Last October, the IMF indicated that Argentina would grow 2% in 2023. That extra 0.25% does not seem like much compared to the happiness that Argentines squander after obtaining the title.

10,600,000 births in Asia



In 2021, China registered 10,600,000 births, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of that country. The superpower’s fertility rate has trembled for years, but the drop was magnified by the pandemic and today it is the biggest threat to China’s economic future. The contraction of disposable income and the limits on circulation boycotted the number of births to the point that the authorities expect that in 2022 the figure will be even lower than that of the previous year and that, this year, it will approach the feared threshold of 10 ‘000,000 births per year, the point below which the Chinese population will begin to decline.

The protests at the end of 2022 forced Xi Jinping to relax the prohibitive ‘Covid zero’ policy to preserve the stability of his third term. The opening of life in China also accelerated the circulation of the covid among a population with much lower immunity than the rest of the world. Today Chinese hospitals experience saturation and specialists expect a 2023 of many deaths. The easing comes, in any case, with good news for China. The economy would come alive and begin to accelerate in the second half of next year, analysts warn.

83 years of the top Iranian leader



The age of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the man who has ruled Iran with religious rigor, police repression and social oppression since 1989, is 83 years old. The second leader of the Islamic revolution, after Ayatollah Khomeini, and the sophisticated security apparatus responded to the protests over the death of the young Mahsa Amini, in September 2022, with violence and radicalization. The demonstrations are the biggest challenge to the regime in its 43 years. But, as widespread and powerful as they are, they failed to break him; neither are the increasingly harsh international sanctions or the economic decline that annoys even the government’s strongest supporters.

Khamenei is in complete control of the regime with nuclear aspirations. However, his health would have begun to falter after various conditions. He was Khomeini’s designated successor; but Khamenei did not yet bother to point out a dolphin. If his health continues to decline, the succession fight can do what protests cannot: weaken and reform one of the most ideologized, violent and closed regimes on the planet.

0.9% growth rate for Latin America



The growth rate in Latin America for the decade from 2014 to 2023 will be 0.9% per year, if the economic forecasts for the region are maintained, a 1.3% advance, according to ECLAC.

The reasons do not differ much from the explanations for the poor performance of other regions. The impact of the war, the legacy of the pandemic, inflation, high rates, all threaten Latin America. The region is responsible for adding its own dangers: high deficits, indebted countries, States with little capacity to meet social and economic demands, labor informality, falling productivity, extreme poverty, political fragmentation and weak governance.

That is why it is the developing region that will grow the least in 2023. ECLAC’s warning about the impact of this low progress leaves no doubt about the danger. “In the decade between 2014 and 2023, the region experienced growth, even less than the so-called lost decade, in the 1980s,” the agency said.

In those years, most of the countries were governed by dictatorships; the economic decline was one of the reasons that precipitated the democratic transition. Ironically today, the same anemic growth explains, in part, the democratic wear and tear.

71 overflights of China



The flights that Chinese warplanes made over the Taiwan Strait after Christmas were 71. More than 1,500 in 2022. Part of Xi’s plan to recover it came last August, after a visit by Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House of US representatives to Taipei, at a height of tension in which many observers believed they saw an imminent war. Already months before, Joe Biden had promised that the country would come to the aid of Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack.

Part of the US military believes that China can launch an invasion in 2024. Taiwan’s government estimates that this will happen in Xi’s third term, which spans the next five years. Some specialists reject these alternatives and predict that Xi will discard the military option and try to regain control of Taiwan as he did with Hong Kong, with repression and institutional, political and economic harassment. Whatever the scenario, the tension will be projected into 2023 as one of the greatest geopolitical threats.

5.1%, FED interest rate



The level at which the interest rate of the Federal Reserve System (FED) would reach in 2023 is 5.1 percent, as high as the one it reached before the great financial collapse of 2008. Today it is at 4.3 percent. percent, after reaching almost zero during the pandemic. The Fed began tightening monetary policy and raising rates to offset the effect on US (and global) inflation of lockdown aid plans, supply chain disruptions, and soaring global commodity prices. energy and food for the war in Ukraine. International organizations warn that the prices of food, oil, gas and other energies that helped so much, in 2022, to fuel poverty, indigence and instability in the world are beginning to stabilize. Of course, at much higher levels than before the war (energy goods 40 percent more than in 2021; and food, 11 percent). Inflation therefore subsides, but not as much as it should to return to pre-war numbers. In other words, the time of high rates, both from the Fed and from most of the world’s central banks, will persist in 2023. And with it, the era of low growth. The rebound from the pandemic recession slows and the International Monetary Fund projects a year of little or no growth for the usual locomotives of the global economy.

AUTHOR: INÉS CAPDEVILA

The Nation (Argentina) – GDA