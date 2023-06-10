Sales of used cars and SUVs rose 3.7% in May, registering a total of 167,379 units. The increase in sales is mainly due to the increase in operations with second-hand vehicles from fleets; above all, rent a car, which increased by 40%, reaching 7,987 units.

A symptom that the used market is becoming plan A for many Spaniards compared to the new vehicle.

In this way, more and more Spaniards see second-hand vehicles as a mobility solution with an interesting value for money and are turning to the used market, either to buy their first car or change vehicles, especially in a time when consumers are seeing that prices are leveling off, and this is the first step in deciding to buy.

For many years Volkswagen Golf has been at the top of the most sought-after second-hand vehicles in Spain. but the situation has changed, and the iconic model has had to give way to another no less unique car, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser.

The VO market becomes more inspirational: seven of the ten most searched models on the Internet are from premium manufacturers and four are SUVs.

With the aim of guiding buyers who are new to buying a used car, AutoScout24 has prepared a guide of tips to follow to buy wisely, find the model that best suits your needs and avoid unpleasant surprises when you take it home.

1 Do not stay with the first ad, search and compare

Accustomed to searching for and comparing travel, fashion, etc. offers, why not do the same with a used car? The first step to have visibility of the market offer is to enter the specialized portals and thus be able to compare between models and prices to obtain the best bargain.

2 How do I know if I won’t overpay?

Any driver interested in purchasing a second-hand vehicle for the first time will have logical doubts as to whether the price indicated is within what the market dictates or, on the contrary, is unbalanced and may make the mistake of paying more. It is advisable to monitor the market for a few months before making a decision. Likewise, the buyer must also inform himself of future costs. Aspects such as fuel consumption, circulation tax, ZBE, maintenance or insurance policy must be taken into account so as not to pay for the hazing and that the pocket does not suffer unnecessarily.

3 Before signing the purchase, ask

In line with the above, once the driver has decided on the used car that he is going to buy, it is convenient that, before signing the contract, he make an appointment with the seller and thus immediately resolve all the doubts he has about the model you want to buy. It is at this appointment when you have to ask about the general condition of the vehicle, defects that are not mentioned in the ad, accidents that it may have had, number of previous owners, etc. The more research is done on the car, the user will have a better decision-making capacity.

4 Who to buy?

When a driver considers buying a used vehicle for the first time, he will have two alternatives: the professional channel and the private one. If you opt for the first, it is likely that an expert has previously checked the condition of the vehicle and that it has even gone through the hands of mechanics to bring it up to date. In addition, the professional seller is obliged to respond for at least one year with a guarantee, which is independent of the original guarantee of the vehicle. On the contrary, at the fiscal level, buying through the professional channel implies paying 21% VAT, compared to only 4% for the Property Transfer Tax to be paid if buying from an individual, who probably also offers more competitive sales prices. , so the commercial transaction tends to be cheaper with the latter.

5 An additional guarantee for the distrustful

A novice buyer in the used market will surely have many doubts about the condition of the vehicle they want to buy, so, for greater security, they can look for vehicles with quality certificates. Some manufacturers and dealers already provide this type of guarantee that generates greater user confidence, after exhaustively examining the car by specialists and having been thoroughly tested before putting it up for sale again. At the same time, vehicle failures or incidents will always be documented.

6 Watch out for the odometer!

Be careful if it is an unreliable seller, because at first glance it is not easy to check if an odometer has been tampered with, although its importance is of the utmost importance, since age affects the sale price. However, with a little attention and common sense, this novice buyer can detect symptoms that reveal that the number registered by the odometer does not match the condition of some elements of the vehicle. From the driver’s seat you can check the wear on the steering wheel, the gear shift knob, the buttons on the center console or the seat itself at a glance. Other points of the car that must be paid attention to are the drum where the key is inserted behind the steering wheel or the trunk, especially the wear of the mat and the plastics on the side walls.

7 ….And don’t forget to also check the plate

An element that every buyer who starts in the used market should review is the vehicle’s sheet metal. AutoScout24 advises checking its condition in daylight and in dry weather conditions. Also, dents and the condition of the doors are best seen from a side angle. You should also be wary of stickers, as they are sometimes used to cover scratches. If this is the case, it is best for the user to discard the purchase because it is possible that they are trying to deceive him.

8 The seller profile you should avoid

Every driver who wants to buy a used vehicle, especially if he is new to this fight, must look at certain behaviors of the seller that may be indicative that he is not trustworthy. Thus, if a salesperson avoids questions, gets irritated quite easily and is in a hurry, these are signs that something is wrong. Conversely, a reliable seller will be happy to let you test drive the car and will not be in a hurry to close the deal until both parties agree and a suitable contract is presented. Once signed, the buyer must request the maintenance book and all the vehicle keys (the two or three sets). That everything is in order.

The average age of the park continues to grow, since four out of ten used cars sold in May were over 15 years old. Second-hand electric vehicles remain downward, with a decrease of 13.6% until May