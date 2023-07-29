The innate abilities of our childhood are lost due to the evolution that involves growing and adapting to the environment. “This is the case of the ability to investigate and discover the world through movement that, with age, translates into more sedentary attitudes to carry out certain jobs,” he says. Pilar Munozchild and adolescent psychologist with more than 30,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The fact that minors lose childhood abilities, such as curiosity or playful aptitude, as they get older is due to the fact that the capitalist system is focused on economic profitability, according to Ana Lopez, pedagogue and specialist in educational neuropsychology. “When you ask a child what he wants to be when he grows up, he thinks of activities that, fundamentally, bring him money; few say things that they really like and for which they have an innate ability, ”she explains.

Parents can make the mistake of directing their children towards a field of employment just because it can provide them with economic resources or success in the future. “There are certain skills that today are considered not to earn money, such as art or musical intelligence, and minors do not end up developing them as they are considered secondary in their environment,” López warns. For the expert, it is essential to reinforce the subjects in which the child excels, without thinking about what may benefit the child today or tomorrow: “So choose what you like because it could be about your natural talent and you will not only go to class extra in the curricular areas in which he fails or in which he needs reinforcement”.

López assures that the way to support children’s innate abilities so that they become part of their lives as adults, both in the professional and personal fields, is through good communication. “It is important to talk a lot with the sons and daughters and observe them to find out what motivates them from a young age and to be able to support them in it,” she clarifies. However, the expert also highlights the importance of not underestimating the skills that focus minors for the world of work and that are essential for the proper psychological, emotional and social development of the child.

Skills lost over the years

These are some of the most characteristic skills of children that fade over the years, as listed by Pilar Muñoz:

The ability to live in the present. It is one of the childhood qualities that is usually lost first: “Adults live in the past, where depressions come from, and in the future, which creates anxiety,” explains the psychologist. The capacity for wonder. For the child, everything is new and yet to be discovered, such as a balloon, a cloud, a snail or a flower petal. On the other hand, “adults go too fast and do not pay attention to these details”, according to the expert. Curiosity about everything. Over the years, he ends up focusing on curricular issues. The playful aptitude of surrendering to enjoyment. Even the simplest, like enjoying an ice cream. The delivery to the game that is carried out without considering a before or after in time. “Like when they are making a sandcastle on the beach; there is only that in your world and your reality. They do not consider if they are cold or hot and they give themselves fully to the game”, continues Muñoz. The connection with the natural environment. That is, when children enjoy playing in nature and with its elements, such as water, stones or sticks. The motivation. All human beings are born with it and it is what drives us to crawl or take the first steps to discover the environment and survive. For Pilar Muñoz, “adults do not usually know how to maintain that childhood incentive to learn, as in the school environment, and that is when the child becomes demotivated, as in the area of ​​studies.” The creativity. The one that allows them to have invisible friends or build a cabin under the bed.

