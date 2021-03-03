In the Swedish city of Vetlanda there was an attack with probably several injured. The police are now investigating suspected terrorism.

Vetlanda – After an attack in a small town in southern Sweden with probably several injuries, the police are investigating suspected terrorism. The incident in Vetlanda is now classified as a suspected terrorist act, said the Swedish police on Wednesday evening. Initially, there was an investigation into attempted murder. A police press conference was planned for the evening.

In the crime in Vetlanda, around 270 kilometers southwest of Stockholm, a man allegedly attacked a number of people with a stabbing weapon. The young attacker – allegedly a lone perpetrator between the ages of 20 and 30 – was then shot and arrested by the police. He was taken to a hospital injured. The motive for the crime was initially just as unclear as the exact type of weapon.

According to police, eight people were affected by the incident in different ways – initially no information was given about the nature of their possible injuries. Interior Minister Mikael Damberg said in a statement by the TT news agency that several people had been seriously injured. There were no reports of deaths. (dpa)

Further information follows.