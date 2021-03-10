The National Police detain three people as alleged perpetrators of a drug trafficking crime The National Police dismantles eight indoor crops with 2,000 marijuana plants in Espinardo. / PN EP Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 1:14 PM



The National Police dismantled eight indoor crops that 2,000 marijuana plants in Espinardo, Murcia, as published by LA VERDAD on Tuesday, within the framework of two anti-drug operations carried out by fifty agents in less than 24 hours, Corps sources reported in a statement.

The agents carried out a total of eleven house searches and detained three people for drug trafficking offenses, managing to dismantle up to eight marijuana crops that were fraudulently supplied with energy by illegally connecting to the public fluid network.

The National Police all the machinery used also intervened by the alleged traffickers for the cultivation of drugs, halogen lamps, extractors, air conditioners and filters. In the operation, the agents found a property with the perfectly sealed bunker-like doors and windows. The drug that was grown on the other three floors of the farm was allegedly sold from its ground floor.