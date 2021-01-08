The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Friday the suspension of eight Indonesian players for “fixing matches, manipulating competitions and gambling.” in different low-level championships in Asia.

Three of them – Hendra Tandjaya, Ivandi Danang and Androw Yunanto – have been suspended for life when it was discovered, in an investigation for the BWF carried out by an independent panel, that they were the coordinators and organizers of the fixes.

Meanwhile, the other five – Sekartaji Putri, Mia Mawarti, Fadilla Afni, Aditiya Dwiantoro and Agripinna Prima Rahmanto Putra – have been suspended between 6 and 12 years for participating in them.

The players, little known on the world circuit, were already suspended in a precautionary manner since January 2020 to participate in any BWF championship while the complaint was analyzed as a result of the information provided by an informant, whose identity has been kept anonymous.

“The players knew each other and competed in lower-level international tournaments, mainly in Asia, until last year, “the Kuala Lumpur-based BWF said in a statement.

Athletes have 21 days to appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Also, in another case, Malaysian Lim Ze Young, identified as a representative of a sports brand that sponsors international championships, has been suspended for life from any activity related to badminton under the charge of trying to recruit players for a match-fixing network in exchange for money.