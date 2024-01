Security forces patrolling the streets of Ecuador | Photo: EFE/ José Jácome

Eight hostages were freed by criminals who rebelled in Ecuador's prisons amid the wave of violence the country is facing. The freed hostages were distributed across three of the South American country's seven prisons that are under riot.

Despite the good news, the Integrated Service of Ecuador (SNAI), which manages the country's prisons, confirmed that there are still around 170 people under the control of incarcerated criminals. According to the agency, 155 hostages are prison guards and 15 are employees of the administrative department.

The riots in Ecuador's prisons that culminated in the kidnapping of these people began on Monday (8), one day after the country confirmed the escape of José Adolfo Macías, “Fito”, leader of the criminal faction known as Los Choneros. The prisoners who rebelled “demand” the end of transfers and “better living conditions”. Ecuadorian prisons house a total of around 30,000 criminals, who, according to information, have weapons, due to the lack of control that the State had over the places.

According to information from the Argentine website InfobaeEcuadorian authorities are trying daily to negotiate the release of the remaining hostages with the help of the Red Cross, members of churches and international organizations.

During this week, the government of President Daniel Noboa declared groups of criminals linked to drug trafficking in his country as terrorist organizations and announced the reinforcement of security in prisons with the support of the Armed Forces and the National Police.

Ecuador also received support this Friday from the Organization of American States (OAS) and on Thursday (11) from the United States, which will send high-level officials and police officers to collaborate with criminal investigations and the fight against transnational criminal organizations.