Baza: Eight hostages killed during the seizure of IK-19 in the Volgograd region

Eight hostages were killed when terrorists seized penal colony No. 19 in the Volgograd region. This was reported by the Baza publication.

The criminals killed four prisoners. After the assault, they were found with their hands tied and pierced with a hammer on their heads.

The terrorists also killed four employees of the penal colony, including Viktor Chernushkin (head of the educational department), Ivan Krechetov (head of the security department), and Andrey Kuchma (deputy head for security and operational work). Another deceased FSIN employee, Sergei Gordopolov, received several stab wounds, a closed craniocerebral injury, and open cuts on his back; he later died in hospital.

The terrorists filmed the torture of 25-year-old Gordopolov. The officer’s head was cut and he was forced to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Fulfill the demands. I need a doctor,” the FSIN officer said in a weak voice. The radicals seriously wounded him and allegedly offered to exchange him for another hostage.

It is known that another prisoner suffered at the hands of the militants. 45-year-old Alexander Boyko was in the medical unit when the terrorists began the attack. He rushed to help the colony employees, but was wounded.

The storming of the colony by Russian National Guard fighters was considered ideal

The Rosgvardia special forces carried out the hostage rescue operation in IK-№19 in Surovikino perfectly. This was the assessment given by the honorary president of the International Association of Veterans of the Anti-Terror Unit “Alpha” Sergey Goncharov. According to him, the fighters acted quickly and professionally. “Half an hour to free the hostages is the ideal option,” he said. Goncharov also noted that the terrorists should realize that they will not be spared.

No helicopters, no money, no cars. Just a bullet in the forehead. Sergey Goncharov Alpha veteran

In turn, State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev called the liquidation of terrorists the only correct outcome for the criminals. According to him, terrorists “have nothing in common with religion.” He also called for monitoring social networks in order to find all “sympathizers” and hold them accountable for aiding terrorism. “The only correct outcome in the life of terrorists who raised their heads is their liquidation. Pay attention to the article under which the criminals were imprisoned – drug trafficking,” Khamzaev said.

The hostage-taking in a Russian prison is the third since the beginning of the summer.

The hostage-taking in the Volgograd colony was the third such emergency since the beginning of the summer. This was reported in his speech by the head of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications Alexander Khinshtein. According to him, the media practically did not cover the events in the IK-12 GUFSIN in the city of Yenakiyevo. The deputy noted that information was given that the prisoners “blocked” the employees of the institution, and then their “illegal activity was stopped.” In fact, Khinshtein found out, the situation developed more acutely. The terrorists captured two FSIN employees and took control of an entire building, where more than 130 criminals sentenced to life imprisonment were held. Then it was possible to do without an assault; as a result of many hours of negotiations, the criminals surrendered.

Against the backdrop of the state of emergency, the State Duma has called for all migrants with criminal records to be expelled from Russia. “I believe that absolutely all migrants with a criminal record, including those that have been expunged or spent, should be expelled from the country without the right to enter and deprived of temporary residence permits and residence permits,” said Sardana Avksentyeva, deputy chair of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation. She explained that current Russian legislation allows foreigners to enter Russia after the expiration of the criminal record.

Presumably, the hostage-taking involved natives of Uzbekistan Nazirchon Toshov, Ramzindin Toshev and Temur Khusinov, as well as a native of Tajikistan, Rustamchon Navruzi. All of them were convicted of non-terrorist charges and probably became familiar with radical ideas in the correctional facility.

Before the assault, they pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS, an organization recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia)According to some information, the prisoners revolted to avenge the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall in the spring.