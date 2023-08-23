reportEight FC Twente hooligans were lifted from their beds on Monday morning after an investigation into the Hammarby riots in July. We were on this ‘clapping day’ for the police. They ring the doorbell, bang on the door, shout through the mailbox. A hooligan in green underpants appears in the doorway. “What’s the matter then?”
Arjan in Bogt
Latest update:
23-08-23, 19:06
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#hooligans #recognized #camera #drummed #bed #police #call #mother
Leave a Reply