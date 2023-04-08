EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A map with 23 red dots and several capital letters. This piece of white cloth is the only thing that dresses the wall of the Simpinula community booth, a village in southern Honduras of defenders of the territory accustomed to resistance. In the municipality of La Paz, where the majority of the population is Lenca, each point is a threat to those who dare to protect their resources: R for hydroelectric dam; M, for mining; B, for forest sold… “When we drew it, four years ago, the Marcala forest had not yet been cut,” explains Víctor Vásquez, an indigenous leader. At the bottom of the plane, a tube and a box with small explosives serve as an alert. Vásquez, detained by his own escort in a demonstration in defense of the land, embodies the lack of confidence in the public forces of an entire town: “If we don’t take care of ourselves, no one will take care of us.”

In the words of this indigenous leader there is not a hint of heroism. He is more of a tireless voice and knowledgeable about the thousand and one threats facing environmentalists in Honduras, the fifth deadliest country in the world for activists. On December 16, 2020, a judge ordered a preventive detention measure for Vásquez under the crime of “forced displacement” ―a crime originally used to prosecute gang extortion―, after having accompanied a protest in the peasant community days before. of New Hope. They accused him of usurping foreign territory. Vásquez called his security liaison provided by the State of Honduras when he saw how the landowners they were demonstrating against armed themselves. But it was this one who denounced him and who, after the magistrate’s order, arrested him. “I spent ten months in bartolinas (preventive prison) and I still have to go to sign fortnightly. As if I were a criminal…”.

Detail of the risk map of the department of La Paz. Rita Machuca

This is the latest of many irregularities denounced by Vásquez. Before the arrest, came the shot in the knee by a policeman while assisting a farmer injured in a forced eviction in 2017. And, two years earlier, the irruption into the community of a man on a tractor who destroyed pipes and threatened him with a machete. “I don’t know how to read or write, but I’ve spent my time signing in Prosecutor’s Offices, answering lawsuits and filing complaints…”, he says. “To defend what is ours we do not need to be professionals.”

Simpinula began to organize a little over a decade ago. They did so when they discovered that the community had been the beneficiary years before of a community title granted by the National Agrarian Institute that granted them rights over the territory. Everyone knew then that those rights would also mean becoming the target of attacks and threats. Joel Vásquez is coordinator of the youth commission and who documents who enters and leaves the community, Francisca Castillo ensures that decisions are made with a gender perspective, and all the men in the village take turns patrolling in pairs every night for if it’s time to sound the alarm.

Although Joel’s brother was “almost murdered” because he was confused with him days after testifying on Víctor’s behalf, he never obtained protection measures, because his complaint was never made public. “I don’t want them either. The police are allies of the people we defend ourselves from, ”he narrates sitting in front of the dilapidated community computer. The 26-year-old points out on the screen one of the many threats they received: “Renco son of a bitch. I’m following your steps, that’s what I’m paid for (sic)”. He accumulates more than a dozen.

Joel Vásquez shows the log he keeps of what happens in Simpinula. Rita Machuca

What’s wrong with the protective measures?

Protection measures have always been in question, especially since seven years ago they failed Berta Cáceres, the country’s most renowned assassinated environmentalist. So far this year, eight social leaders have been assassinated; the same number of homicides of Honduran activists registered in all of 2021. Of these, four had government protection measures, and two of them rejected them because they did not trust the police. “Those of us who defend natural resources are more afraid of the system; police, prosecutors, judges… because in the last decade they have become the oppressive arm in favor of the extractivist businessmen to break the resistance of the communities”, says Donald Hernández, executive director of the Honduran Center for the Promotion of Community Development (Cehprodec).

But why don’t they work? The question that is repeated over and over again by defenders is answered by themselves: “There is no budget.” For Leana Corea, Extractive Industries officer for Oxfam, the answer goes a little further: “The deficiencies that the mechanism has are the same as those of most organizations that work on human rights in Honduras. And it is that they are created by decree, without a budget, with a high bureaucracy and without really positions that are on the ground or executors”. The protection mechanism arose together with the Protection Law, approved in 2015 and which also operates for journalists, social communicators and justice operators. That it covers such a wide range of professions is the first criticism it receives. “Budgets are spent on armored vehicles for lawyers in Tegucigalpa. Nothing reaches the communities,” criticizes Hernández.

General view of Simpinula, in the municipality of La Paz (Honduras). Rita Machuca

The second obstacle is the one that Joel experienced and that is that the measures are granted to you, since it is necessary to have presented several formal complaints, for the State to study each case and for them to be granted. And although it depends on the context of each activist, the most common consist of a weekly patrol of half an hour and, on rare occasions, some accompaniment. “In the latter case, it is the leader who has to pay for the escort’s food,” says Corea. In addition, although family members are often the main targets of attacks, they are not usually direct beneficiaries. That is why the financing of individuals and organizations such as Oxfam become the only resource for those who are in danger. After learning about the subject of this report, the Honduran Protection Mechanism declined the interview with América Futura. The Honduran Ministry of Justice and Human Rights has not responded to the request for an interview either.

“Until now, [las medidas de protección] they have not been of any use”, laments Hernández. “To truly protect them, we have to get the threatened activists and their families out of the country with the organizations’ budget.” The lawyer believes that it is essential to “humanize the mechanism” and make it closer to the territories. Currently, neither leaders nor organizations are aware of how many environmentalists are in danger.

Francisca Castillo, who is in charge of giving a gender perspective to the struggle of the defenders of the territory in Simpinula. Rita Machuca

Mining in 70% of the country

In Honduras there are 200 municipalities with mining or hydroelectric concessions; that is, they are present in an equivalent to 70% of the country. Of these, 82 are in indigenous territory. “Not a single independent consultation was carried out with the indigenous communities, although they are obliged to do so,” laments Corea. Although there is no national indigenous consultation law, ILO Convention 169 on Indigenous Peoples grants the right to participate in measures or laws “likely to affect them directly.”

Hondurans Jairo Bonilla and Aly Domínguez were the first leaders assassinated in the world in 2023. They were followed by Ricardo Arnaúl Montero, defender of the Garífuna ethnic group and member of the Committee for the Defense of the Land, in the community of Triunfo de la Cruz and Omar Cruz Tomé, president of the Los Laureles Cooperative, and his father-in-law Andy Martínez, at the end of January. Then followed the murder of Hipólito Rivas, founder of the Gregorio Chávez Peasant Company, and his son Javier. The last was Emerson Martínez, 22, who was shot 14 times on Saturday, March 25, in Tocoa, Colón. The young man was the stepson of Abraham León, spokesman and representative of the Los Laureles Agricultural Cooperative, the same entity to which Cruz Tomé belonged. All the murders, with the exception of Arnául, took place in the Aguán area, a hot spot since the Agrarian Reform was launched in the 1970s and hundreds of peasants began to claim their territory.

For Víctor Fernández, a member of the Human Rights Law Firm Estudios para la Dignidad, it is evident that “economic and political groups” are involved behind these murders: “At this point, the agribusiness has already achieved a level of relationship with the institutional framework that In addition to allowing them violence, it guarantees them impunity.” In none of the murders of environmentalists in 2022 there are still prosecuted. “There are three gangs of hitmen denounced and fully identified by the Agrarian Platform, who work for agro-industrialists and other violent economic groups. If there was a government will, they would have already been dismantled,” says Fernández.

Faced with this wave of violence in Aguán, the Coalition against Impunity of Honduras established an Observation and Solidarity Mission at the end of March. “Our mission is to accompany and support the defense of their right to land, to live without violence. […] These communities are being attacked, criminalized and assassinated”, said the representative of the Coalition, Gilda Rivera at its inauguration. Fernández insists that the core of the problem is the lack of political will: “The Government continues with a good pro-activist discourse, but lives in a contradiction when condemning the attacks and crimes against themselves. The issue of human rights needs to be a priority in the current government”, adds Rivera.