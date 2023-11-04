It was difficult to convert the session that Madbel DJ offered this Saturday afternoon on the terrace of the Region of Murcia Gastronómica into the pairing tasting for the ambassadors of the Jumilla DOP. The atmosphere and the desire to enjoy were tangible in the outdoor area, where around 7 p.m. the sommelier Guillermina Sánchez and the chef Pablo González Conejero, to the rhythm of the humming of the songs that were playing through the speakers, began to prepare the wines and tapas that would be served as a high-end snack with a packed terrace.

At each of the 8 tables arranged for the event, ten seats with their respective glasses awaited the diners who filled the venue for a pairing based on contrasts and harmonies with the Jumilla DOP wines and the creations of a chef with two Michelin Stars and three Repsol Suns. He, who is one of the best chefs in the country, continues to reject flattery “because I’m ashamed,” he stated before screening a short film about his visit to Norway with the DOP: “I don’t know if the name is ‘ambassador’, but I’m proud to take my land around the world,” he confirmed.

Guillermo Carrión / AGM







For him, food not only satisfies the need to eat, but has the ability to provoke emotions, even more so with a good wine. “In our Region we have Monastrell as a native grape and that is our main value,” said Pablo González. “In Jumilla we come from a past where they made a hard wine, but a few years ago they have evolved and traveled and now we are looking at high-level wines,” the chef continued, assuring that “when I go to a bar and hear the waiter offer “Only Ribera or Rioja, I’m ‘deviled’.”

With these statements, the tasting was based on eight wines and four tapas, all of them designed to highlight local products and cuisine. To start, a white made with shrimp, celeriac puree, lemon and white wine air, accompanied with a white wine from Pío del Ramo and a rosé from Carchelo. The pair of wines for each tapa, carefully designed to offer two contrasting flavors, was explained by Guillermina while she was tasting here and there, because “I need to try to know what I’m talking about. This is how she did it with the zarangollo with zucchini cream and the red wines from Luzón and Bodegas Bleda.

The third pairing, that of chard with sardine with a white from Alceño and a red from Casa de la Ermita, was the most complicated for the sommelier, due to the bitterness of the product. The tasting ended with a reinterpretation of Lorca’s lamb líos with two red wines: a Juan Gil and a Monastasia. To end the evening that would precede some good tapas and a few more drinks from the attendees, Pablo wanted to end with a request typical of an ambassador: “Please, we must order Jumilla wine in the restaurants.”