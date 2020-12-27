Scientists continue to reveal new aspects of the coronavirus thanks to the research they have been developing since the pandemic began. One of these latest studies has revealed that patients with certain genetic sequences suffer from the disease more severely.

As revealed by the research, which has been published in the scientific journal Nature, people with these genetic sequences also have a increased risk of losing your life as a result of COVID-19.

“We have discovered new and very plausible genetic associations with critical illness in COVID-19”, relates the team that has carried out the study, which has been led by the University of Edinburgh. The results were obtained after analyzing the DNA of 2,244 patients from 208 British intensive care units.

Specifically, the DNA of these patients was subjected to a genome-wide association study (GWAS). This procedure analyzes genetic variants in subjects to figure out whether they may be associated with a specific trait.

In this way, Up to eight genetic sequences were discovered that were more common in coronavirus patients. To obtain this finding, control genomes matching ancestry were selected from the UK Biobank, an anonymous population-scale genetic database, he explains. 20 minutes.

Genes associated with inflammatory processes

The scientists found that the sequences involved are related to genes associated with inflammatory processes. This is the case of the TYK2 gene, which is associated with the inflammatory responses that cause cytokine storm that causes the death of younger patients who are infected with coronavirus.

Experts consider that this discovery about the behavior of genes could be used to apply treatments with existing drugs and for the development of new effective drugs against the coronavirus.