Eight wagons of the freight train went off the rails in the Nizhny Novgorod region, reports website Gorky railway.

The incident happened on the evening of February 12 at a regulated crossing at the Shemanikha station of the two-track electrified section Kotelnich-1 – Nizhny Novgorod. It is noted that a car collided with one of the train cars.

“A gross violation of the traffic rules by the driver of the car led to the descent of eight empty wagons of a freight train at a railway crossing at Shemanikha station,” the message says.

Recovery trains were dispatched to the scene. It is clarified that several long-distance trains were detained due to an accident. In addition, two commuter trains were forced to shorten the route, and passengers were transported to their destinations using alternative modes of transport.

Currently, train traffic has been partially restored. Work at the place where the carriages are coming off continues. According to TASS, Land Rover collided with a freight train. As a result of the incident, no one was hurt. The transport prosecutor’s office has started checking.

Earlier it was reported that in the Omsk region three carriages of a freight train went off the rails. As a result of the incident, no one was injured either.