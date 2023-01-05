At least eight people, including five minors, have been found dead with gunshot wounds in a house in the US town of Enoch, in the state of Utah, during a visit by a team of officials to check the welfare of the residents, as confirmed by the authorities.

The local authorities have affirmed that they do not consider that there is a threat to the population or escaped suspects, before adding that for the moment there are no detainees and that the victims have not been identified. Thus, they have stressed that they will give more information when the investigation progresses.

The mayor of Enoch, Rob Dotson, has stated that “it is difficult to describe in words the emotions that people who live here go through.” “We all know this family. Many of us have gone with them to church, to the community and to school with these people,” he added, according to the American television channel CNN. “This community is suffering right now. They feel the loss and pain. They have a lot of questions, which is natural, and they are here to support,” Dotson stressed.

For its part, the Iron district school has stated that the five minors were students from the center. “This loss will cause many emotions, concerns, and questions among our school, especially among our students,” he noted, while stressing that he has a crisis intervention team to “help with the needs of students, parents, and school staff during difficult times like this.”

The governor of the state of Utah, Spencer Cox, has conveyed his condolences “to all those affected by this senseless violence.” “Please keep the Enoch community in his prayers,” he said through a brief message on his account on the social network Twitter.