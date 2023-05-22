Before the sale of (most) petrol and diesel engines is completely banned in 2035, the engines must first become a lot cleaner. The new Euro 7 standard should ensure that. Previously, various car brands and EU countries were critical of the Euro 7 standard, but now eight countries have drawn up a letter expressing their objections. This reports Bloomberg.

Bulgaria, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have signed a letter requesting that the Euro 7 standard be amended. These countries believe that the requirements for exhaust gases are too strict and as a result car brands have to invest a lot to make engines more efficient. These investments would be better directed towards EVs, they believe.

Germany does not sign the letter

The letter from the eight countries has been sent to other members of the EU. Remarkably enough, Germany’s signature is missing from the letter. Our neighboring country has a gigantic car industry and BMW, for example, previously announced that the Euro 7 standard would be very bad for the economy and employment. You would expect more protest from this country.

Germany did go before the ban on petrol engines in 2035, and with success. Due to the protest from Germany, the rules for 2035 were relaxed slightly and car manufacturers are still allowed to sell combustion engines if they only run on climate-neutral fuels. The majority of car brands will still sell electric cars.