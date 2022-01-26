Scientists at the University of Kent and Goethe University of Frankfurt conducted a study, as a result of which they listed eight medicines that demonstrate effectiveness against the COVID-19 microstrain. The results of the survey are published in the journal Cell Research.

Among these drugs are antiviral agents that have shown their effectiveness in the fight against previous strains of coronavirus. These are EIDD-1931 (active metabolite of molnupiravir), aprotinin, camostat, nafamostat, ribavirin, remdesivir, favipiravir and PF-07321332 (nirmatrelvir, the active ingredient of paxlovide).

What did the study show?

During the study of cell cultures, scientists found that Omicron and previous strains of coronavirus showed sensitivity to these eight drugs.

In addition, the authors of the study found the reason why people infected with omicron are less likely to get sick in a severe form. Scientists believe that this is due to the sensitivity of this strain to the suppression of the so-called interferon response, which is present in all cells of the body.

Funds from the Gamaleya Center

The drug based on monoclonal antibodies, which is being developed by Russian scientists from the Gamaleya Center, is also effective against omicron, said the head of the Center, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Gintsburg. In December, he said that clinical trials of the new drug are planned to begin after the New Year holidays, they will last for three months.

The nasal vaccine against COVID-19 will protect against infection with omicron, the scientist noted. He explained that the intramuscularly administered Sputnik V vaccine is able to protect against a severe course of the disease, but not from infection, as the nasal preparation does.

Clinical trials for the nasal vaccine will begin next week. The first two phases of the trials will take three months and will involve several hundred volunteers. About 1.5-3 thousand more people will be recruited for the third phase. At the same time, it will be possible to launch the vaccine into civilian circulation after the first two phases of testing are completed, if the safety and effectiveness of the drug are confirmed during this time.

Vaccines against omicron

Alexander Gintsburg estimated the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the omicron strain of coronavirus at about 75 percent. If a person has been re-vaccinated with Sputnik Light, then protection against the omicron strain will be one hundred percent.

According to him, the effectiveness of Sputnik V among citizens who had not been re-vaccinated six months later was approximately 56-57 percent. Gunzburg pointed out that the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine against the omicron strain is reduced by eight times, but these indicators are sufficient for protection, since other vaccines have been reduced by 21 times.

Professor of the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia), Doctor of Biology Ancha Baranova noted that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, due to its configuration, turned out to be more effective against the omicron strain of coronavirus compared to its Western counterparts.

Antibodies after two BioNTech-Pfizer vaccinations also showed a significantly reduced efficacy against omicron, however, after the third dose, it is restored to some extent. However, the company is working on updating the drug to fight omicron, it will be ready in March. Moderna also began testing a special vaccine against the omicron strain at the beginning of the year.

As for the Russian Sputnik V, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, said that the drug does not need to be modified for the omicron strain. Nevertheless, the Gamaleya Center nevertheless began work on updating Sputnik V, a sample of the new version of the vaccine is already ready, and it is possible to replace the existing version of the drug in two and a half to three months.

Omicron in Russia

As of January 25, 5889 cases of infection with the omicron strain of coronavirus were detected in Russia in 68 regions of the country. Such data was provided by the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. At the same time, almost 90 percent of the detected cases of omicron were those who became infected within the country. Nearly 70 percent of patients with the omicron strain were not vaccinated, she stressed. However, the proportion of the delta strain remains quite high.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, Russia is currently developing and clinical trials of a number of new drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection. At the same time, those drugs that are already included in the guidelines of the Ministry of Health for the treatment of COVID-19 are applicable both in the case of the delta strain and omicron.

Immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov believes that a new wave of COVID-19 could peak in the country in two to three weeks. According to him, the increase in the incidence will continue for another 2.5-3 weeks.

Let’s hit the ceiling and go down. Moreover, two – two and a half times slower than the takeoff began. And it is not yet clear when this tail will break Nikolai Kryuchkov immunologist

At the same time, he admitted that the fifth wave of coronavirus could smoothly turn into the sixth: in a month and a half, there could again be an increase due to the fact that a variety of omicron-strain BA2, which in Denmark gave a huge jump in incidence, is actively spreading in Russia.