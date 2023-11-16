Eight Dutch people were arrested on Wednesday in an investigation into several ATM raids in Germany. The Dutch police Thursday, who is cooperating with the German police in the large-scale investigation. It concerns seven men and one woman. Another woman has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

The suspects are between 19 and 27 years old and come from Amsterdam, Amstelveen, Alkmaar, Haarlem, Heerhugowaard and Rotterdam. The police have not ruled out that more people will be arrested. Both the Dutch and German police carried out searches at 22 locations and evacuated five homes on Wednesday. Large amounts of cash and jewelry were seized. Explosives were found in a house in Amstelveen. These were later secured and destroyed.

Many bombings have been committed in Germany for years. Last year, almost 30 million euros were stolen in a record number of five hundred burglaries across the border. Research by both national police teams shows that a large proportion of explosive robberies in Germany are committed by perpetrators from the Netherlands. The perpetrators work together and in varying compositions. By using assembled heavy explosives, the perpetrators are acting in an “extremely risky and unscrupulous” manner, according to the police.

Also read

Record number of explosives in Germany, half of the suspects are from the Netherlands