At least eight people died and seven others are missing after two boats capsized near a beach in San Diego, in the US state of California, late Saturday night, 11. According to local authorities, there is a suspicion that the boats were used to illegal immigration.

According to US Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm, a woman who was in one of the panga-style boats – small open boats with outboard motors – called emergency services to report that a vessel had capsized off Black’s Beach. “The witness who called claimed that the boat that capsized had 15 people on board, but that’s just an estimate,” Brahm said.

Coast Guard and San Diego Fire Department crews pulled eight bodies from the water. However, thick fog made it difficult to rescue more victims. The searches continued this Sunday, the 12th, and the authorities were waiting for the weather to improve to have the support of helicopters.

Lifeguards found “lifeless bodies and two overturned pangas scattered over an area of ​​about 400 meters,” said fire department spokeswoman Monica Muñoz. “Several life jackets and fuel barrels were also found.”

“A lot of times these boats are overcrowded, maintenance is poor,” said James W. Spitler, Coast Guard sector commander for the Pacific region. He further stated that bad weather and low visibility would have made it “very challenging for anyone to operate in those conditions”. “They were probably one of the few sailors at sea.”

Daniel Eddy, deputy chief of operations for the San Diego Fire Department, said there was a long swath of debris on the beach. The stretch of sand is also known as Torrey Pines City Beach and Torrey Pines State Beach – the City of San Diego and the State of California share management of the space.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Eddie Berrios confirmed that eight people had died and that crews were looking for at least seven more. He didn’t know what kind of boats they were, but he said that the pangas used by illegal immigrants often land on that beach. There was no information about arrests and nationality of the passengers on the boats. (With international agencies).