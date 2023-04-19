Argentine justice has given bad news this Tuesday to the medical team that took care of Diego Maradona until his death, on November 25, 2020, at the age of 60. A court of second instance rejected the requests for dismissal of the eight defendants and confirmed the decision of a judge of first instance to refer the case to an oral trial. Among the defendants are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, as well as a psychologist, a clinical doctor, three nurses and a medical coordinator of the private health service that the player had. All of them are accused of “simple homicide with eventual intent”, a crime that in Argentina is punishable by between eight and 25 years in prison.

Maradona died of “acute pulmonary edema”, which was added to “chronic heart failure”, according to what the autopsy determined. He had spent 15 days in a rented house in a private neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, after being operated on by Leopoldo Luque for a subdural hematoma on his head. A medical board then determined that the player was in agony for 12 hours before dying, that he “was not in full use of his mental faculties” and that his admission to a clinic would have increased his “chances of survival.”

A first instance judge closed the investigation last year with accusations for the eight people who cared for Maradona until his death. “The defendants, from the role they held, had the certain physical possibility of reversing the cardiac process that was developing [Maradona], a circumstance that the regulations required of them, also governed by the knowledge of the affectation of the health of the patient and the result that, with a probability bordering on certainty, could relapse, ”wrote the magistrate. The prosecution, meanwhile, considered in April of last year that the performance of the medical team was “deficient and reckless”, because they always knew the seriousness of the clinical picture and could avoid it. “We are in a position to affirm that the persons mentioned have had criminal responsibility in the death of Mr. Diego Armando Maradona,” the prosecutors wrote.

The defense of the eight defendants then appealed the elevation to oral trial, which this Wednesday was denied. “The team involved [en el cuidado de Maradona] he incurred in defective actions and omissions, which were determinant for the result of death charged here,” the judges held. The court, however, accepted two of the defense’s claims. The first, linked to an alleged forgery of Maradona’s signature to obtain a medical record. The second concerns the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, accused of signing a mental fitness certificate for Maradona without visiting him at her home. The defendants still have one last chance to protest before the Court of Cassation of the province of Buenos Aires.

Between November 11 and 25, 2020, after being discharged from the clinic where Luque operated on his head, Maradona lived in what was supposed to be a home hospitalization accompanied by two nurses. His medical team always maintained that the player was a difficult patient to treat, not docile to clinical decisions and with a history that included multiple and severe complications in his worn-out body. The last published photo of Maradona showed him ten days before his death hugging Luque and with a bandage on his head after the operation.

Maradona’s funerals were massive, despite the restrictions that were in force at the time against the covid-19 pandemic. The Government of Alberto Fernández, which was in its infancy, decreed three days of national mourning, ceded the Casa Rosada for the wake, which brought together hundreds of thousands of people on a long pilgrimage to the Plaza de Mayo.

The family’s decision not to extend the ceremony beyond the time agreed in advance with the president generated the anger of the fans who had not yet been able to enter the funeral chapel. The farewell to Argentina’s most popular idol ended with the city center turned into chaos. Maradona was leaving as he had lived.

