IA pane shattered on the side of the inconspicuous prefabricated building. Police investigators can be seen inside this morning. Forensic technicians in hazmat suits come and go. Officials are standing in the snow in front of the locked building. Eight people were shot dead here in the prayer house of Jehovah’s Witnesses called the “Kingdom Hall” the night before. According to the police, the suspected shooter was among them. All of the dead have gunshot wounds, according to a police spokesman. At least eight other people were injured, some seriously. The police are assuming an amok attack, but the background is still unclear.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

The “mirror” reported, the alleged perpetrator was a former member of the religious community. The murder weapon was therefore a pistol. He was not known to the authorities as an extremist.

Around 9 p.m., the alleged shooter is said to have opened fire on the believers from the outside through the window. The shooter later entered the building. It is not yet clear how many people were there. According to the faith community’s website, a bi-weekly gathering was held from 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

The Hamburg police said they were assuming a perpetrator. The investigations were still ongoing. A tip portal has been set up where witnesses can upload videos and photos. According to the Hamburg Senator for the Interior, there will be a press conference on Friday afternoon at which further details will be announced.

The police were at the scene with special forces in the evening. The first officers arrived shortly after the crime. According to a police spokesman, they heard a shot when they entered the building, but did not fire any shots themselves. They found a dead man on one of the upper floors of the three-story building. It might be the culprit. There is no evidence of a fugitive perpetrator, it said on Friday morning.

In the evening, residents were warned of a “life-threatening situation” via a warning message on their smartphones. They were asked to avoid the danger area as far as possible, not to go outside or to seek shelter in a building immediately. People who are at risk should also be included. At the time, it was still unclear where the alleged perpetrator was.

The scene of the crime is on a federal road in the Alsterdorf district next to a painting company and a large construction site, on which operations continued on Friday morning despite the crime, opposite there are apartment buildings. Although Hamburg Airport is not far, the Alsterdorf district is a good residential area, not far from the Outer Alster Lake.





Politicians reacted with dismay to the deed. Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) wrote on Twitter in the evening that the reports from Alsterdorf were “shattering”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said his thoughts were with the victims and their families. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) made a similar statement, adding that the background would be “determined with high pressure”.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses wrote in a statement on their website: “Our deepest sympathy goes to the families of the victims and the traumatized eyewitnesses. The pastoral workers of the local church are doing their best to support them in this difficult hour. Pray for all those affected and wish them strength.