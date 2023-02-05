Vienna, Austria.- Five people were found dead Sunday after avalanches in the west of Austriawhich brings to eight the number of fatalities registered during the weekend, in the height of the high season of winter sports.

The body of a 59-year-old Austrian, buried while helping to remove snowwas found on Sunday in the Debanttal valley near the city of Lienz, police said.

A 62-year-old man who had been wanted since Saturday, when he did not return from a ski tour in the town of Kaunerberg, he was found buried by a layer of snow and could not be revived, a police spokesman told AFP.

The bodies of two skiers aged 29 and 33, including a guide, were found dead in Sankt Anton am Arlberg on Sunday, it added. A fifth death in Längenfeld, in the Ötztal valley, was also confirmed.

The authorities did not want to give any information about the nationality of the last four victims.

A 17-year-old New Zealander, a 55-year-old German and a 32-year-old Chinese man were found dead on Saturday.

In Tyrol and neighboring Vorarlberg, alert services continued to rate the dangerous situation due to wind and snowfall.

In these two popular ski regions, alert service specialists urged winter sports fans to be careful.

The alert level of four on a scale of five did not stop many from venturing off marked trails, according to authorities.

Only in Tyrol were registered on Saturday thirty avalancheseleven of them with deathly victims.

In recent years, in Austria, one of the main winter sports destinations, avalanches have caused an annual average of 20 deaths.