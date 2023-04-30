Sunday, April 30, 2023, 11:07



At least eight people have died and another five have been injured as a result of a shooting attack against a mechanical workshop that occurred early this Saturday night in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, in the east of the country.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time, when residents heard more than fifty shots against a group of people who were watching television in the workshop, located in the southwest of the city, according to witnesses consulted by the Ecuadorian newspaper ‘ The universe’. “At this moment our investigation and intelligence units are carrying out operational actions in order to identify those responsible,” the Ecuadorian National Police reported on Twitter.

The attackers have not been identified but the shooting took place just one day after the State and Public Security Council (COSEPE) urged the Ecuadorian government to issue a decree to grant security forces permission to use lethal weapons. against crime and, in particular, hitmen who work for drug trafficking.

Guayaquil is considered one of the 24 most violent cities in the world, according to a 2022 ranking, within a country in which violence left, according to official figures, more than 4,500 homicides in 2022.