The death toll from the tornadoes that hit the US state of Kentucky and surrounding states Friday and Saturday may be lower than initially feared. At a candle factory in the village of Mayfield, one of the worst affected places, at least eight people have been killed and eight people are missing. Earlier, there were reports of possibly 70 deaths at the factory, which was destroyed by the whirlwind. This is reported by international news agencies.

A spokesman for the company, Mayfield Consumer Products, said 110 people were in attendance on Saturday. “There were early reports that there could be as many as 70 deaths at the plant,” said Bob Ferguson. “One death is too many, but thank God the number turns out to be much lower.” Rescue workers are still searching for the eight workers who are missing, he added.

The update to the estimated death toll offers some hope after the devastating disaster that left dozens of people dead in five states and left a trail of destruction in Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Illinois. It is still unclear what the change means for the total death toll as a result of the extreme weather. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear estimated the death toll this weekend at 80 and said it would certainly rise to more than 100. He seems to have assumed dozens of deaths at the candle factory in Mayfield.

US President Joe Biden outlined the situation in Kentucky Sunday night proclaimed to a “major federal disaster.” As a result, local authorities, companies and people affected by the disaster are entitled to financial support. Beshear said earlier on Sunday that he hoped for national support.