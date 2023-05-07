We list all fast CLK eight-cylinder models.

Last week we could see pictures of the Mercedes-Benz CLE. That car will replace the two-door version of the C-Class and E-Class. Technically, it is a C-Class that looks like a more expensive model. That sounds familiar: the CLE will be exactly what the Mercedes-Benz CLK was at the time.

The CLE comes with the well-known technology of the C-Class, so many different four-cylinder engines. There are some rumors that a six-in-line will be available for the CLE 450 and CLE 53 AMG. But one thing we know for sure: there will be no V8. Anyway, we expect that Mercedes in the Netherlands especially the four-cylinder will offer. Because of the BPM it will be difficult to sell something with more cylinders.

And that is why today we take a look at all the thick eight-cylinder that you could get for the CLK. It is actually very strange, because in principle the CLK is a D-segment coupe and you rarely see a big V8 in it. But in the CLK you could really get a lot of fat V8 models. We’ll list them all for you.

Oh, and before people ask where the CLK GTR is in the overview: that is a V12 and, apart from the headlights and the roof, not really a CLK.

Mercedes Benz CLK 430 (C208)

1998–1999

The first eight-cylinder CLK came in 1998, a year after the CLK came on the market. You had access to a 4.3 liter V8 with 279 hp and 400 Nm. At the time, that was above average power and torque for a car that technically belongs in the D segment. It was by far the fastest CLK at the time.

Sprinting from 0-100 km / h (always an automatic) took 6.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited. Also funny: you could choose between a ‘Sport’ or an ‘Elegance’. The latter in particular is epic. The CLK430 is initially only available as a coupe. After the facelift, the car is also available as a convertible.

Mercedes Benz CLK 430 (C208)

1999–2002

The first generation CLK 430 was only available for a very short time, from 1998 to the facelift more than a year later. Technically there is the same 4.3 liter V8 with 279 hp. The facelift model does look a little fresher. You can recognize it by the clignoteurs in the exterior mirrors. Also special was that you could now also order the CLK 430 as a convertible. In both cases there was an ‘Elegance’. The ‘Sport’ became the Model care replaced by the ‘Avantgarde’.

Mercedes Benz CLK 55 AMG (C208)

1999–2002

The new top version is now not the CLK430, but the CLK55 AMG. It is one of the first AMGs to be marketed under the direction of Mercedes (the C43 and E55 AMG preceded it). The 5.4 liter engine is good for 347 hp. This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h (of course). The intermediate sprints are even more impressive if possible. The combination of a relatively low weight, favorable streamline, enormous power and a lot of torque ensure that you can still enjoy participating on the Autobahn today. The CLK55 AMG is also a small series of convertibles made of about 50 pieces.

Mercedes Benz CLK 500 (C209)

2002 – 2005

The second generation CLK appears in 2002. It is again actually an E-Class look-a-like body on a C-class chassis. You can also get many engines from the C-Class on the CLK, such as the CLK200 Kompressor, CLK 240, CLK 320 and CLK 270 CDI. But the 500 is unique to the CLK. The full-fat 5-liter eight-cylinder in the CLK 500 is relatively relaxed with ‘only’ 306 hp. The torque of 460 Nm is wonderful and betrays the character of the car. This is a jewelste executioner that is smoother than a jar of Calvé peanut butter on a warm terrace. The old model as a convertible will remain in production for a while until spring 2003.

Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG (C209)

2002 – 2005

An unexpected competitor of the BMW M3 (E46) is this CLK55 AMG. Yes, the M3 is sharper and sportier. However, it is not the case that the CLK55 is a driving panna cotta is. In fact, there is indeed a nice balance. A big advantage is the engine of the CLK55 AMG. It is much more powerful at the bottom.

Not to mention reliability. These are almost indestructible blocks. Initially, CLK55 AMGs had two pipes on the left side. Later that became the characteristic double duplex that we still associate with AMGs today.

Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG (C208)

2004 – 2006

Mercedes knew how to party in 2003. Norbert Haug could not cheer in Formula 1 (Schumacher then drove all records to shreds). The CLK DTM AMG was there to celebrate the DTM championship. Absolute greatness Bernd Schneider won the championship and the first two teams were also Mercedes. Fun fact: the half time master that season was Christijan Albers, who had a great season at the time.

Then the car. The CLK DTM AMG is a special device and more than just a special one with a badge, carbon spoiler and sports exhaust. The engine is the supercharged V8, in fact a worked-up block from the SL55 AMG. In this case it pumps out 582 hp and 800 Nm. Nowadays we find that fairly normal values ​​for a top version from Germany, but in 2004 this was unprecedented. A super-fast 911 Turbo at the time only had 420 horsepower, for reference. The coupés were made in 2004 (100 pieces) and in 2006 another 80 convertibles followed. They were insanely pricey and the absolute dream tank if your name was Kim Dotcom.

Mercedes Benz CLK 500 (C209)

2005 – 2006

In 2005, the entire CLK range gets a facelift, including the CLK with eight-cylinder. After the facelift, the CLK500 naturally returned. A big difference is the transmission, because you now got the much more modern 7G-Tronic gearbox. As a result, you could reach 100 km / h faster from a standstill. More important are the many centilitres you could save on fuel.

Mercedes-Benz CLK 55 AMG (C209)

2005 – 2006

The CLK 55 AMG also returns. This still uses the old five-speed transmission. In this period we are still satisfied with that, because the time of DCTs had not yet arrived. The facelift model always has two exhausts. At least, if it’s a coupe, with the convertible it’s two round pipes on the left.

Mercedes Benz CLK 500 (A209)

2006 – 2009

What? A CLK 500 over a 55 AMG? Sind wir krank im Kopf? No! A year later, a CLK500 came to replace the old one. There are no major exterior changes. But the old 5.0 V8 was replaced by a new 5.5 liter V8 with 388 hp. See, that’s a nice upgrade. This makes the CLK500 after the summer of 2006 even slightly faster than the outgoing CLK55 AMG. Strange but true.

What’s really nice is that you could just order a chic Elegance. So while everyone thinks you borrowed your grandfather’s CLK200, you could keep up with M3s and 911s. How nice is that! American versions are also called CLK550, which makes it a lot easier to tell the eight-cylinder CLK models apart.

Mercedes-Benz CLK AMG DTM 6.3 (A209)

2007

Two facts that are of no use to you. The R63 AMG was the first road car to receive this engine. And this CLK DTM AMG was the first car the journalists could drive to get used to the engine. We still had a little bit of anti-downsizing back then.

We went from a blown 5.5 V8 to a bigger 6.2 V8! This block, the M156, was designed by none other than Bernd Ramler, who also designed the V10 from the Carrera GT. Only trackday versions were made, no collectible street versions.

Mercedes Benz CLK 63 AMG

2006 – 2009

An ordinary CLK that is faster than an AMG, that is of course not possible. That is why CLK AMG also received a major upgrade. The 5.5 liter V8 was removed in favor of the famous 6.2 V8 that Mercedes famously called the ‘6.3’. Funny thing is that: people never lie about the number of cylinders, but that content is less relevant?

In terms of power, the CLK is stronger than the C63 AMG, but less powerful than the E63 AMG: 481 hp. The nice thing is that the CLK 63 looks very anonymous. A C200 Coupé in Almere Muziekwijk looks much more brutal. You could choose from a Coupé or Cabriolet. The latter still has a modest double pipe on the left and is therefore the most understated 6.2 liter AMG of all time:

Mercedes-Benz CLK 63 AMG Black Series (A209)

2007 – 2009

A BMW M3 E92 is nice and nice, but this one is really thick. The car already made its debut on the international circuits. It was the safety car for F1. It’s a bit of a strange car, because everything is bare and stripped. Still, the performance isn’t much better than the regular model. The wide body kit has therefore not done the weight reduction any good. Don’t forget that in addition to less luxury you got a lot of extra hardware such as a wider body, other suspensions, larger brakes and more reinforcements.

Also want to buy a CLK 55 AMG? Check below what you should pay attention to:

To know what it’s like to own a CLK eight-cylinder, check out the My Car video with Mathijs and Martijn below:

And check out the driving test with the CLK 63 AMG Black Series here:

Read more? These are 8 hardcore street racers are now also youngtimers!

This article Eight-cylinder CLK through the years: list fodder! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Eightcylinder #CLK #years #list #fodder