Up to eight establishments want to take part in an experiment with “bezelless” restaurants in Moscow, said Alexei Nemeryuk, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Mayor and Government of Moscow. His words lead TASS…

According to him, it was proposed that 10-15 establishments throughout Moscow would participate in the experiment. To date, seven to eight restaurants have indicated their willingness to take part in the experiment. “We will see how the situation develops further,” Nemeryuk said.

Earlier, Muscovites were named restaurants that will be the first to take part in an experiment to create “COVID-19-free zones” in the capital. Among them are karaoke “Right now I will sing”, one of the restaurants of the Chaikhona No. 1 chain, as well as the Birds restaurant-club. Anastasia Tatulova, the founder of Anderson and business ombudsman for small and medium-sized enterprises, said that the founder of the HURMA group, Dmitry Levitsky, also decided to participate in the experiment.

