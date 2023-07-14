Eight college students, including four medical students, were intoxicated after consuming marijuana pie. This was reported by the carabinieri of the Monza Company, who intervened during the night in a house in the Brianza capital, where the 118 had reported an operation for food poisoning.

Once on the spot, the military ascertained, from a preliminary reconstruction – reports a note – that in the apartment in the city center, rented to young boys, where a dinner had been organized with friends, eight university students (four of Medicine) had prepared a marijuana cake. Immediately after ingesting it they accused “severe illnesses – we read – such as to require the intervention of two ambulances and a medical car”. At the sight of the military, the young people, all in their early twenties, residing in Monza and neighboring towns, appeared “bewildered – describe the carabinieri – with memory lapses and difficulty in expressing themselves. Some limited themselves to reporting seeing ghosts”. Some were transported by medical personnel to hospitals in the capital for suspected intoxication, while others refused treatment. Further investigations by the military are underway.