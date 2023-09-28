If something is missing in the Colombian League, it is patience. Date 14 left two other technicians without work and there are now seven teams that have changed coaches.

One of those squads did it twice, Envigado, who had already taken out Alberto Suarez on date 2 and which now returns to Andres Orozco to the minor divisions.

A regular member of the list of teams that change coaches, Atlético Bucaramanga, was left without a coach this week, with the departure of Alexis Márquez.

“My situation with the institution is not comfortable, the boys asked me not to do it. “One has to be aware of when to take a step aside,” Márquez said at a press conference after the defeat against Medellín.

Bucaramanga is the team that has changed coaches the most times in the last ten tournaments (see graph). And the atmosphere was damaged since the largest shareholder, Óscar Álvarez, today a candidate for mayor of Ocaña, gave a statement in which he insinuated that he was going to take the team to that city.

“Whenever I have been in soccer, my passion is to bring professional soccer to Ocaña and it is a dream that I will fulfill,” said Álvarez.

The stability of Millos, Pasto and La Equidad

Only three teams, Millonarios, Deportivo Pasto and La Equidad, have the same coach with whom they started the year. Even on the blue side, where the current League and Cup champion is, this Wednesday the renewal of Alberto Gamero for three more years, until 2026, thinking about participation in next year’s Copa Libertadores.

But Gamero and Millos is not frequent in Colombian soccer, and even less so in a frenzy of matches caused by the championship system. and in which work times are scarce, because there is competition twice a week.

There are cases like that of América de Cali, where Lucas Gonzalez He was practically out of the team and the players avoided being fired, in a press conference in a heavy atmosphere, with the brava crowd pressing outside the Cascajal headquarters.

America recovered and today González is praised, after having endured insults. But the coach knows that he still has to row a lot to have peace of mind: “We will be in paradise the day we win the Copa Libertadores, and we are very far away,” he declared after the 4-1 win over Nacional.

Neither children nor adults are saved. Bucaramanga and Jaguares are the most unstable, but the cases of Junior, Cali and Santa Fe, in recent times, speak of the fact that patience is scarce in the League and that there are very few who bet on a long-term job. And there are still six dates left.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

