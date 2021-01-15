According to an insider eight classic COD maps would arrive in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This information comes from one of the best-known Call of Duty insiders, who also has a high hit rate. The leak was allegedly brought on due to a new map being added in the mid-season patch. These 8 maps would be a reversion of existing maps. Each Call of Duty title offers the ability to make map reversals

While the list eight classic COD maps that would arrive remains unknown, fans are already speculating and requesting their favorite maps from the past and sharing them among the many social media circles dedicated to this popular first person shooter game. Meanwhile, the free trial of zombie mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available.

Xbox users are asked not to use instant power

According to an insider, eight classic COD maps will arrive Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Veteran Call of Duty leaker and Activision insider @ TheMW2Ghost tweeted that Treyarch is planning eight classic COD map rollbacks for future seasons. The leaker predicts that one or two remade maps will appear each season from now on. Considering that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ran for six seasons, many expect Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to follow a similar pattern. These accounts coincide with content updates that are already planned, which lends some credibility to this leak.

Fans already have several Call of Duty: Black Ops maps in mind. There are notable locations like Fringe, Hijacked, Grid, and many more. There is also a chance that Firing Range will be remade despite an existing remake in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. While no map can be ruled out, all eyes are on Treyarch as to what will come next.

Fan reveals secret of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla