A gas explosion in a residential building in Zhanaozen, Kazakhstan, injured 12 people, including eight children. This was announced on April 17 in the Telegram channel of the Republican Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“12 people applied for medical help, including eight children: five of them were hospitalized,” the department noted.

Rescuers have so far removed from the rubble an injured woman born in 2000 and the body of a dead man born in 1994.

Operational work to remove the rubble continues, more than 30 pieces of equipment and about 300 people are working at the emergency site: rescuers, including dog training. Rescue work is also carried out by employees of the National Guard, local executive bodies, doctors and police.

Five victims were hospitalized, there is no threat to the life of the victims.

The affected house was disconnected from the gas supply.

A gas explosion in a residential building in Zhanaozen provoked the collapse of one of the entrances on an area of ​​150 square meters. m. The explosion of the gas cylinder did not cause a fire.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being established.