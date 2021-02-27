The national association demands that the Ministry exclude this product from the Nutri-Score system, while the rejection of the agri-food sector grows Eduardo Haba, veterinarian of the Regulatory Council, shows two cheeses in the Veronicas market. / G. CARRIÓN / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Saturday, 27 February 2021, 02:20



Eight companies in the Region dedicated to the production of cheeses with a designation of origin trust that the Ministry of Consumption will not apply the Nutri-Score system of nutritional labeling of foods, considering that they would be harmed. The Regulatory Council of the Designation of Origin Queso de Murcia and Queso de Murcia al Vino support