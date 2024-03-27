Literature is an extraordinary tool to bring children and adolescents closer to complex topics that are not always easy to deal with, such as illness and death, as well as to open conversations about these issues. Also to address social realities that are an increasingly frequent concern – such as consumerism and its consequences, climate change or the need to preserve the environment – or with which, sometimes, because they are distant and foreign, it is difficult to empathize and even understand in all its dimensions—such as wars or the drama of refugees.

Below we propose a selection of new children's and youth literature to open the door to family conversations about all these issues, but also other books with which to get to know unjustly forgotten historical figures, as well as titles with which, simply, have a good time. reading time accompanying its protagonists in the most unlikely adventures.

For the first time, the small publishing house A Fin de Tales brings to the Spanish public the very particular visual style and the very personal universe of the South Korean author living in France Yoon-sun Park (translation by Gema Zamorano and Laura Piperno de Celis). She does it with one of her most recent titles: 'Bubú and her friends'. It is a collection of five small comics starring a dog, Bubú, and three intrepid children whose life is a continuous and crazy adventure. Reality and fiction mix perfectly in these stories that constitute a very original approach to the imaginary and fantastic world of childhood. The Galician professor Consuelo Vercher makes her debut in literature with this beautiful and emotional short story illustrated in a hyper-realistic way, as if it were a family album, by Clara Encinas. She does it under the apparent simplicity and warmth of a family story told by an almost seven-year-old girl, who discovers the world and wonders about it without prejudice. From a surprising maturity not devoid of tenderness, Vercher (translation by Tamara Andrés) pulls off a tough story in which illness and death have a place and which, however, shines thanks to the luminous voice of his little girl. unforgettable protagonist. See also The best children's and young people's books of January 2024 While her readers eagerly await the closing of the trilogy 'The City Without a Name' (Astiberri), the prestigious author Faith Erin Hicks returns to Spanish bookstores with this graphic novel that immerses them in an elite boarding school where Juniper lands. This 13-year-old girl, the daughter of a single mother, arrives on a scholarship thanks to her grades to a place that she feels does not belong to her due to her socioeconomic position. Something that some of her new colleagues will soon point out. A vibrant story of resilience and adolescent improvement—realistic despite its magical and fantastic touches—marked by the ironic sense of humor of its protagonist. Translation by Carmen Cocina. The young and promising French author Jolan C. Bertrand won the Quebec Bookstores Prize last year with this adventure novel full of magic and spells that draws on Norse mythology (not missing, of course, the stellar appearance of Loki). A little Viking boy, Alfred, stars in this story marked by the disappearance of one of the winter sisters, Little One, responsible for the mildest days of the winter season. His absence unleashes the anger of Grande, who turns the season into a succession of storms, squalls, blizzards and frozen nights that make life almost impossible for the inhabitants of the village of Bruma, from which Alfred secretly leaves following in the footsteps of his uncle Ragnar without knowing that he is about to risk his life to save his people. See also Russian probe crashed on the moon: mission failed after 10 days The sensitivity, the use of fantasy and the high-flying writing that characterized a quarter of a century ago 'Skellig', the most celebrated work of the British writer David Almond, are once again present in this novel starring a city teenager who She is forced to spend a few months in the country town where her mother was born. There, with hardly any coverage, disconnected from the effervescent world in which she has grown up, Sylvia—accompanied by a mysterious boy, Gabriel—will experience an unexpected physical and emotional connection with her new surroundings, a kind of ancestral reunion with her inner self. wild of her. A beautiful story of personal growth and generational awareness of our fragility as a species on a planet in decline that cries out for everyone's involvement to change the world. Originally published in Catalan, this novel by Àngel Burgas (with translation by Palmira Freixas) set in the Kara Tepe refugee camp, on the Greek island of Lesbos, contains a denunciation of the terrible situation in which thousands of children and adolescents live. refugees, innocent victims condemned to an eternal present without a future (hopelessness is palpable in their characters, who take it almost to the extreme). Its pages also hide a vindication of orality, of traditional stories as a survival tool, a lesson that the mythical character of Scheherazade bequeathed to us, the protagonist of the first of the stories that make up 'The Thousand and One Nights', the great medieval literary work to which Burgas pays tribute in 'The Tales of Lesbos'. The Madrid writer Ana Merino immerses the reader in a galactic future in which the Earth is an uninhabitable garbage dump and the remains of human civilization – through technology, of course – conquer planets to continue making the same mistakes that condemned their place of origin. . On one of those planets, whose landscape seems taken from 'The Garden of Earthly Delights', only Nela and her grandparents live, oblivious to the desire to conquer and innovate, who await the return of the little girl's parents, whom they lost a long time ago. the trail And a peculiar ship, rejected everywhere, will also arrive on that planet, in which the direct descendants of the last terrestrials travel, which will change Nela's life forever. An exciting story loaded with cultural and literary references and full of criticism of a way of life that, if nothing changes, will force us sooner rather than later to look for our own planet Lasvi. See also In Moscow, a student lost almost half a million rubles when applying for a job In its bid to recover, through a graphic novel, the lives of women often forgotten or ignored despite their importance, the Liana publishing house presents this spectacular work by the Italian authors Valentina Grande and Eva Rossetti (translation by Inés Sánchez Mesonero). The book constitutes a wonderful approach to the figure of the American writer and art collector Gertrude Stein. Stein, who at the beginning of the 20th century moved to Paris and acted as a mentor to many of the writers and artists of what she herself called 'the lost generation' (Hemingway, Picasso, Matisse, Francis Scott Fitzgerald and Sherwood Anderson were regulars at her parties), was, however, ignored in her role as an author and in her important role as a link between artists. This book is a vindication of a woman as fascinating as she is complex, as fundamental as she is unfairly unknown.

