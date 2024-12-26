More than 525 migrants have arrived Canary Islands in just over 24 hours (from the early hours of this Wednesday, December 25, and until the morning of this Thursday) aboard eight canoes, according to data from Maritime Rescue, the Red Cross and 112 Canarias.

In the early hours of Christmas Day, Salvamento rescued a boat with about 80 people when they were three nautical miles from El Hierro. Of all of them, three men had to be evacuated to a hospital for different pathologies.

Already during the morning of Wednesday, a boat with 42 migrants It was transferred to the Los Cristianos Pier (Tenerife) after being located by Rescue in waters near the island: one of its occupants had to be taken to the hospital. Later, another cayuco with 75 migrants He was transferred to the La Restinga Dock (El Hierro), with everyone in apparent good health.

In the afternoon of the same day, Salvamento intercepted other two boats near Gran Canaria, with 64 and 68 migrants, respectively. These were taken to the Arguineguín Dock, and then, six were taken to a hospital.

Already in the early hours of this Thursday, the Guardamar Polimnia located two cayucos to the south of the archipelago and rescued 129 people which were transferred to the Port of Los Cristianos (Tenerife). Finally, on the morning of December 26, Salvamento intercepted a new canoe with 67 migrants of sub-Saharan origin when they were sailing about eleven miles southeast of the island of El Hierro, making it necessary to evacuate one of them to a hospital.