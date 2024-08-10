Ciudad Juárez— Eight people (five men and three women) were arrested by municipal police for alleged possession of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported.

Jonathan TR was arrested in the Centro neighborhood for allegedly possessing 14 grams of crystal meth; Lady Laura MH was arrested in Rincones de Salvárcar for allegedly carrying 20 grams of the same drug, as well as Gibran SL and Reyna Guadalupe GC, who were arrested in Oasis Revolución with 47 grams of the stimulant.

Perla Esperanza MM was also arrested after officers claimed to have found 14 grams of crystal meth while she was traveling through Urbivilla del Cedro.

Those arrested with marijuana were Daniel CA, in Parajes de San Juan, with 92 grams; Jesús Antonio SS, in Carlos Castillo Peraza with 43 grams, and Luis David ZR in Salvárcar, with 12 doses, according to the local corporation.

After reading their rights, they were brought before the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against health.