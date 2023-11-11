The National Police have arrested 121 people in several Spanish provinces in one of the most important blows against the production, distribution and possession of child pornography that was shared through a digital platform. The agents have seized a large amount of pedophile material storing on 368 hard drives, 114 USB flash drives, 100 DVDs and 60 computers. Of the 121 arrested, eight lived in the Region of Murcia, and among all of them there are 118 men and three women.

The audiovisual material seized consists of 500 terabytes of pornographic content classified by researchers as “extremely harsh starring minors.”

The size of the operation, considered one of the most relevant carried out in Spain, has required the participation of 46 territorial units of agents specialized in cybercrime.

The 121 arrested used the same digital platform to obtain and share illicit content. One of the arrests, carried out in Madrid, allowed the arrest of a man plus two million files of serious sexual abuse committed on very young girls. Many of the videos were characterized by the high degree of violence used on the victims and were spread across ten large-capacity hard drives. Investigators discovered that the 54-year-old detainee had traveled numerous times in recent years to Russia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Burma, sex tourism destinations where legislation is more lax.

The operation has been carried out throughout the national territory and during the 125 searches carried out in the homes or workplaces of those arrested, 946 electronic storage devices have been seized – 368 hard drives, 427 CDs and DVDs, 114 USBs, 37 memory cards—60 computers, 47 mobile phones, six tablets, a video camera and other electronic devices.