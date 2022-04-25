The National Police has dismantled a criminal organization accused of hacking the computer systems of public institutions in Madrid and Granada, as reported by the General Directorate of the body.

In this way, the agents have made eight arrests in the Spanish capital and have carried out searches in three Madrid addresses, one of them was the home of the main suspect. During these searches, the Police has seized material of all kinds, from high-end sports cars valued at almost half a million euros, even cash amounting to 70,000 euros and 400 credit cards. They have also seized various electronic devices.

However, the thing does not end there, since the Police have managed to block two different amounts of money. On the one hand, a total of 53,000 euros corresponding to the money swindled from public institutions from Madrid and Granada. On the other hand, an amount amounting to 170,000 euros in cryptocurrencies.

As for how to proceed, the hackers managed to access the payroll manager of these public bodies in order to alter their normal functioning, and change in this way the direct debit of the same. From there, and according to the version offered by the National Police, the cybercriminals diverted the money to bank accounts that they owned and that were created with false documentation.

Complaint from the Granada City Council in December 2021

Regarding the investigation, carried out within the framework of Operation Jordan, it began at the end of 2021, when the Granada City Council filed a complaint when detecting that four payrolls of workers had been manipulated. The cybercriminals, trained in a self-taught way, obtained the money fraudulently, according to the Ministry of the Interior in a Press release.

On the other hand, it was one of the Ministries of the Community of Madrid who gave the notice to the police force, after denouncing the existence of a security incident in its computer system, very similar to what happened in the Andalusian city council. The entry of a fifth payroll into one of the cybercriminals’ accounts was the key to detecting said anomaly.

So far, National Police agents have reported that the investigation is still openafter being coordinated by the Computer Crime Service of the Granada Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.