Agents of the National Police and the Civil Guard, with one of the detainees. / PN

THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, December 22, 2022, 10:53



The National Police and the Civil Guard carried out the ‘Abderol-Microwave’ operation, which made it possible to clarify two kidnappings that took place last May in the Murcian town of Roldán (Torre Pacheco) and in Alcoy in Alicante, perpetrated by two criminal groups allegedly confronted over the disappearance of 1.2 kilograms of cocaine.

The investigations concluded with the arrest of eight members of two criminal organizations, based in Murcia and Alicante, as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of illegal detention/kidnapping, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal group.

From Roldán to Planes



One of the investigations started when the investigators learned of the alleged kidnapping of a person in the Roldán pachequera district. The following day, the kidnapped person appeared in perfect condition at a bus station in Alcoy, which made it possible to find out the chronology of the events.

The agents found out that the kidnapping took place in just a few seconds, when the car the victim was driving was intercepted by a high-end vehicle, at which time its occupants, at gunpoint, threatened him until they got him into their vehicle. The car driven by the victim was abandoned on a street near the scene, where he was recovered.

The investigations carried out revealed that his captors had taken him two hours away, to an industrial warehouse, which was finally located in Planes (Alicante), where, after taking his mobile phone and handcuffing him to a post, they left him all the time. evening. Apparently, he was released the next morning, claiming he had the wrong person.

From Alcoy to Torre Pacheco



The identification of this victim allowed a match to be made with another investigation also related to a kidnapping, which occurred days before, where the alleged victim appeared as the alleged perpetrator of the kidnapping of another person in Alcoy (Alicante).

On this occasion, the assailants also used a high-end vehicle to transport this person to a house located in an urbanization in the Pachequero municipality, where they held her for three days under threat of paying a large sum of money in exchange for more than one kilo of cocaine that was going to be sent to Morocco. It is suspected that her release occurred when the detained person delivered the money.

From that moment on, the operations opened by the National Police and the Civil Guard joined together to uncover the sequence and development of both kidnappings, perpetrated by members of two criminal groups in a reciprocal way and originating from an alleged theft of narcotic substances between organizations criminals, known in police slang as ‘drug dump’.

Arrested in Murcia, Alicante, Almería and Barcelona



The National Police and the Civil Guard identified eight people who, despite their geographical mobility throughout the national territory and their suspicious trips to Morocco, were located and detained in Murcia, Alicante, Almería and Barcelona.

These are eight men, members of two criminal groups –some of them with numerous criminal records and judicial indictments– who are allegedly responsible for the crimes of illegal detention, belonging to a criminal group, illegal possession of weapons and trafficking of drugs.

The operation was carried out by members of the Unit against Illegal Immigration Networks and Documentary Falsifications of the Provincial Immigration and Border Brigade of the National Police and the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Murcia, who had the support of their counterparts in Almería, Alicante and Barcelona.