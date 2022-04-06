Even the boss Bodo De Micco was stopped in Ponticellidistrict of Naples, in Campania, in the context of investigation into the murder of Carmine D’Onofrio. The name of the uncensored actor, star of the Gomorrah series, had been linked to the launch of a bomb. The boy in his early twenties had been shot dead in front of his pregnant girlfriend. 8 the stops ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Carmine D’Onofrio he lost his life at 23: they killed him in front of his 8 months pregnant girlfriend. The clan De Micco of Ponticelli he allegedly decided on his execution to take revenge for a bomb attack in front of the boss’s house and also to commit a symbolic murder.

The boy, with a clean record and a stranger to any dynamic of the local Camorra, was the natural son but illegitimate of the boss Antonio De Luca Bossa, said Tonino ‘or Scicco. He was the rival of the De Micco clan, who wanted to inflict a severe blow on him.

The investigators for the murder of the 23-year-old have ordered a detention order for 6 people believed to be close to clan De Micco. Among the names also that of Marco De Micco, known as Bodo, chieftain released from prison a year ago who would work for the De Martins against the De Luca Bossa.

The decree arrived later at investigation which have been coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate. The Mobile Squad of the Naples Police Headquarters (directed by Alfredo Fabbrocini) has already performed it.

The boss Bodo De Micco stopped in Ponticelli for the death of the 23-year-old actor from Gomorrah

Carmine D’Onofrio lost his life on the night of last October 6 in via Luigi Crisconio 51, in front of his house, while came back together with his 20-year-old girlfriend in the eighth month of pregnancy. They killed him with several bullets to the chest, leg and arm.

The boy was clean record, but illegitimate son of Giuseppe De Luca Bossa, brother of the chieftain of Ponticelli. Apparently he had recently started dating the biological family involved in the affairs of the clan.