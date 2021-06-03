The Civil Guard detained in Almoradí and Torrevieja (Alicante) eight people between 21 and 31 years old accused of scam more than 40,000 euros from different locations in the Alicante region of La Vega Baja to 48 victims from all over the country, including the Murcia region, as reported by the armed institute in a statement.

To carry out the scams, they allegedly used social engineering ‘hacking’ techniques called ‘phishing’ and ‘smishing’, through sending emails and text messages, in bulk, to obtain the information necessary to charge the accounts of the injured parties.

The investigation began last November, when the Alicante Civil Guard detected that fraud crimes had increased in several locations in the Vega Baja using various methods, which is why the investigation areas of the Callosa de Segura posts and Almoradí started the so-called Operation ‘Gamani-Seiler’.

As a result of the investigations, the agents detected that there were fraudulent payments and charges without the consent of their holders through credit cards in establishments in Redován, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, La Murada, Almoradí and Rojales, and that in all of them a mobile phone was used to carry out the criminal act.

Specifically, the scams occurred in two ways: one of them was the payment in establishments that accepted credit cards, especially in gambling halls and tobacconists through a dataphone, so that through the bank’s mobile application (app) a virtual credit card was created with which the payment was made. The other way was, with the use of the same mobile application, creating a code with which to extract cash at an ATM.

Likewise, so that the authors could generate virtual credit cards or codes to extract cash at ATMs, they needed certain private data from people with checking accounts and cards legal credit.

The agents found victims in Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, Murcia region, Las Palmas de Gran Canarias, Tenerife, Palma de Mallorca, Granada, La Coruña, Ceuta, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Vitoria and Toledo.

All the detainees have been brought to justice and have been released on charges. However, actions continue to be carried out in order to locate new victims.