A day with a lot of light blue and white action will take place this Tuesday at the ATP 250 of Córdoba, the first stop of the reduced South American brick dust tour of 2021. Eight Argentines will debut in the main draw of the contest, which features Diego Schwartzman and the French Benoit paire as top favorites.

The first to jump onto the court will be Federico Coria, who will appear in the first shift of the central court of the Kempes Sports Polo. The Rosario, 95th in the ranking, will collide with the German from 14.30 Dominik Koepfer, 71st in the world and sixth seed.

On that same track, then there will be a national racket duel. Facundo Bagnis (130 °), who beat the Brazilian 6-2 and 6-4 on Monday Pedro Sakamoto In the last stage of the classification, he will face Nicolás Kicker, who received a special invitation from the organization and will play his first ATP tournament after his suspension for match fixing.

Juan Ignacio Londero and Federico Delbonis will debut in the night session of the main stadium. The Cordovan, 88th in the world and champion of the first edition of the contest in 2019, will have a complicated commitment (not before 18.30) against the Spanish Albert Ramos Viñolas, fifth favorite.

Meanwhile, the Azuleño, 84th in the world rankings and eighth seed of the tournament, will close the day against the Portuguese Joao Sousa (108 °).

This Tuesday, three great promises of Argentine tennis will also be presented. Francisco Cerúndolo, 22 years old, 135 ° in the ranking and one of the wild cards of the contest, will face the Italian Gianluca Mager (99th) in the second turn of court 1. Your game will start after the one you will play Thomas Etcheverry (234th), another who made it through qualifying and earned a place in the main draw with a 7-5, 7-5 win over the American Ernesto escobedo, before the Slovak Andrej Martin (101 °).

Meanwhile, on court 2, Juan Manuel Cerúndolo will make his absolute debut at the ATP level, after getting into the draw of a tournament on this circuit for the first time by defeating the Brazilian 6-4 and 6-4 on Monday Joao menezes. The porteño, 335th in the world and 19 years old, will collide around 16 with the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild (119 °).

The winner of that duel will have a difficult compromise, since he will be measured in the second round with the Serbian Miomir kecmanovic, 41st in the world and third seed, who announced in the competition preview the incorporation of David Nalbandian to his work team.

The new ward of the king David He will start in the round of 16 like Schwartzman and Paire. El Peque, ninth in the ranking and top favorite, will face the winner of the duel that the Bolivian will play this Tuesday Hugo dellien and italian Marco Cecchinato. Meanwhile, the Frenchman, 29th in the standings and second seed, will make his debut against the Chilean Nicolas Jarry, which in one of the two main draw duels on Monday beat the Spanish 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) and 6-4 Jaume munar.

Francisco and Juan Manuel Cerúndolo, two of the great promises of Argentine tennis, will make their debut in Córdoba. Photo Twitter @CordobaOpen

The contest is played behind closed doors according to the Covid-19 protocol – there will only be special guests from the sponsors and players – and will distribute $ 294,235 in prize money. The two great absentees are the Chilean Cristian Garin, champion last year, who will not defend the title due to a sprained left wrist, and Guido Pella. The Bahiense was forced to get off after testing positive for coronavirus in the test they performed on Sunday, just before entering the tournament bubble.