Measure affected 3 floors of the Paris tourist attraction during the morning of this Saturday
The Eiffel Tower was evacuated this Saturday morning (12.Aug.2023) on suspicion of a bomb. French police informed the news agency Reuters that the measure affected 3 floors of the Paris tourist attraction. Hours later, the suspect was discarded and the site was released for visits. On Twitter, users published videos showing the moment of withdrawal of visitors. Watch:
AMENAZA DE BOMBA AT THE EIFEL TORRE!! pic.twitter.com/PmLiXU2YTj
— NAZA TV🐐 (@PiccardoNicolas) August 12, 2023
