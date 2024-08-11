French authorities evacuated the Eiffel Tower on Sunday after an individual was seen climbing the iconic Paris landmark hours before the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games.

The shirtless man was seen climbing the 330-metre (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. It is not clear where he began his ascent, but he was observed just above the Olympic rings that adorn the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing platform.

The Eiffel Tower was a centerpiece of the opening ceremony, with Celine Dion serenading the city from one of its observation areas.

The tower is not expected to be part of the closing ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at the Stade de France in the suburb of Saint-Denis at around 9 p.m. local time.

More than 30,000 police officers have been deployed in Paris and elsewhere to guard the final Olympic events and the closing ceremony.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said some 3,000 police officers would be deployed around the Stade de France, and 20,000 police and security personnel in Paris and the Saint-Denis area would be mobilized late into the night to ensure security on the final day of the Games.