Embracer Group decided to change the name and organization of Eidos Shanghai turning it into Gearbox Studio Shanghai and placing the team at the service of Randy Pitchford’s studio, to be mainly engaged in Borderlands.

The team in question was acquired by Embracer as part of the maneuver that brought all of Square Enix’s western teams into the mega-conglomerate, namely Crystal Dynamics, Eidos and Square Enix Montreal.

Gearbox, the logo

Although the idea, in principle, was to keep the teams mostly in their original state, Embracer has decided to change the name and organization of the Shanghai section of Eidos, transforming it into Gearbox.

In addition to expanding the workforce of the Pitchford team, therefore, this maneuver also represents a first expansion in Asia for the company in question, thus representing an important step from a strategic point of view. The team will be mainly employed on Borderlands, but there is still no precise information on what the next projects to be carried out are.

In any case, the internal organization of the team should remain unchanged, with the General manager Gigi Ning still in his role of leadership also with regard to Gearbox Studio Shanghai. In the meantime, according to what has emerged it seems that Eidos Montreal is working on a new Deus Ex, Fable and an unpublished IP.