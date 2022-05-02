Although it is still too early to talk about the precise future of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal and Square Enix Montreal, which will surely change its name, after the purchase of Embracer Group, the studio behind Deus Ex has mentioned that They have already started working on various projects using Unreal Engine 5.

During the recent investor meeting of the Embracer Group, where the purchase of the three studios was announced, David Anfossi, group head at Eidos Montreal, mentioned that the studio is already working on various projects using the new graphics engine from Epic Games. In this way, the study’s own engine is left aside.

Although there are rumors about a new Deus Ex, At the moment there is no precious information about the future of the study. The last project of this team was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxywhich was a critical success, but Square Enix called it a flop.

It is so Eidos Montreal joins several studios, including Crystal Dynamics, in starting to use Unreal Engine 5 for your next games. In related topics, you can learn more about the purchase of Embracer Group here. Likewise, this is the reason why only $300 million dollars were paid for the studios and properties.

Editor’s note:

Once again, it is clear that the simplicity and efficiency of Unreal Engine 5 are the reasons why this engine will become one of the most important in the field. Little by little, the studios have abandoned their own tools, to start a union with Epic Games and make their lives easier.

Via: Embracer Group.