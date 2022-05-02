Square Enix and Embracer Group they announced a few hours ago the agreement with which the latter acquires Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal And Square Enix Montrealnamely the developers of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain and many other games.

Square Enix will invest this money in blockchain technologies as the studios work on various projects, including Crystal Dynamics’ Tomb Raider and Perfect Dark for Microsoft. Eidos Montreal confirms that it is working on several games based on Unreal Engine 5.

During the presentation to investors of the Embracer Group, the head of Eidos Montréal confirmed that there are “several” projects in development and that they are all using the Epic Games engine.

David Anfossi then confirms that his 442 employees in his four different creative studios will share the technology used by Crystal Dynamics in his two new known games, although he has not given any names to the games, nor does he confirm the new Deus Ex as some media have published. .

To wrap up his speech, it was said that Eidos has given his best in the past 15 years and is convinced that Embracer Group “will take Eidos to the next level” to make players happy. The latest Deus Ex, Mankind Divided, came out in 2016, two years after the last Thief. The team also co-developed Shadow of the Tomb Raider with Crystal Dynamics and last year launched Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Source: GamingBolt