The last time we saw a new game from Eidos Montreal, it was Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy last year. Since then, fans of the company have been waiting for more information about the next project from the developers. However, a recent report not only indicates that it would be a long time before a product from this team reaches our hands, but one of the games they were working on has been cancelled.

According to Bloomberg, who published a report related to the closure of the studio previously known as Square Enix Montreal, Eidos Montreal had to cancel a game that was described as an experience to stranger things from “boys on bikes”. Apart from this brief description, no further information has been given about this project.

Eidos Montreal, which remains intact, canceled the Stranger Things-inspired “kids on bikes” game that was rumored recently. They’re now working on:

1) A new IP (recently rescoped)

2) A new Deus Ex (very very early)

3) co-dev partnerships with Xbox including Fable — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 1, 2022

However, the company’s future doesn’t look as bad as some might think. Bloomberg has also pointed out that Eidos Montreal is currently working on a brand new propertywhich recently changed its production size, although it is unknown if there is talk of a reduction or increase in resources.

Along with this, there is talk of a new installment in the Deus Ex series, which is in a very early stage of development, so we would not see it for a long time. Finally, mention is made of a series of co-developments with Xbox, and one of these is the following Fable.

Apart from this, there is no more concrete information about the future of the study. Considering that many of these projects are in early stages of development, looks like it’s still a couple of years before we have more details. On related topics, Eidos Montreal will use Unreal Engine 5 in future projects.

Editor’s Note:

Of this information, what is most striking is the collaboration with Xbox. Let’s remember that Crystal Dynamics is offering support in the new Perfect Dark, and what would imply that Fable is turning out to be a lot for Playground Games.

Via: Bloomberg