Despite the negative effects of the economic crisis on most families in Lebanon, the rise in prices and everything that affects people’s purchasing power in general, the joy of Eid remained present through one of the most prominent customs and traditions in the country, the “Children’s Day”.

Eid is money given to children and relatively young people by their families and relatives, during the exchange of Eid visits.

Although such ingrained customs were affected by the recent crisis, it seems that these rituals have remained difficult to disappear in most Lebanese regions, even if they ranged between the most numerous and the least valuable in terms of banknotes, and the ages of the children who obtained them differed, as they were limited to under the age of 12 only a year.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Mrs. Faten said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, “The advantage of Eid is its popularity among the various social classes and groups, wealthy and middle ones, and even low-income ones. The amount of Eid varies accordingly, and there is no Eid without Eid. our condition.”

And her relative, Sahar, adds: “Last year, the Eidiya remained within the amount of 5,000 Lebanese pounds, the conditions changed, so the Eidiya became about 50 thousand Lebanese pounds for children, and it reached the amount of 100,000 pounds sometimes, while the monthly salary of the Lebanese family does not exceed two million pounds, and the grandchildren are many, thank God. “.

symbolic meaning

Abu Fadi, from the southeast of Lebanon, told Sky News Arabia: “What is important is its symbolic and moral meaning, regardless of the material value of the Eid. The goal is to preserve it as an expression of joy. You cannot see a child carrying the Eid bag and letting her leave without the Eid, no matter how hard it is on us.” Circumstances”.

Qasim from Tripoli says, “The concept of Eid brings children closer to their relatives. They are waiting for uncles, aunts, uncles, grandfathers, and grandmothers to visit to collect the Eid. So how can we erase these impressions despite the harshness of time?”

In Beirut, the sea fisherman Mohsen says: “No matter what happens, I will give them the Eid, by distributing 200,000 pounds to everyone, as the lowest estimate.”

One of the women told Sky News Arabia: “I cannot return the children, I am waiting for the Eid from my children, and the Eid is very difficult, and if this year passes, we fear that the next Eid will not be available.”

Citizen Sawsan, a housewife from Beirut, explains: “It is not the children’s fault for the crises we are experiencing and our rituals that force us to impose the atmosphere of the feast. Despite our pain, 50,000 pounds were given to each grandchild and I know that she does not even buy gum for them.”

From the time of the Fatimids

Media and folklore researcher Ziad Sami Itani told “Sky News Arabia” that “the Eid is one of the customs that have been established by the traditions and festive manifestations of Eid since the time of the Fatimid state.”

Itani explains the meaning of Eid, saying: “It is an Arabic word attributed to Eid and means giving or kindness, and it is derived from the lute according to Imam Ibn al-Anbari’s saying that it is called Eid in relation to the lute in joy and fun. The eye and the silence of the waw, so I turned the waw y to break what preceded it like a date to become a blessed feast that visits us annually, loaded with eidiyas in the form of sophisticated gifts from one era to another.

And he continues: “Eidiya is an idiomatic term that people gave to the money that was distributed by the state or endowments on Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, as an expansion for employers.”

And the researcher asks: “Where did the preparations for Eid disappear? Until the recent past, the feast had joy, preparations, reception and ceremonies. In Lebanon today, our joy is false, and our laughter is yellow, sad and faint, as if the joy of Eid no longer exists. Most of our attention has become in the pursuit of a living. They killed the joy and pleasure in us.”

And Itani concludes: “There is nothing left of Eid except the symbolic Eid. The crisis has robbed us of the joy of the holidays, and most parents are unable to draw a smile on the faces of their children, and some of them will not get new clothes.”