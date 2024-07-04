Bad news for Colombia in view of its participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with the confirmed withdrawal of the race walker Eider Arevalo.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Arévalo will not be competing in the 20-kilometer race at the Olympic Games.

Arevalo, without Olympics

Arévalo qualified after beating the minimum time required, with 1:19:23, during the Dudice Grand Prix (Slovakia) at the beginning of last year.

However, during his preparation process, at the beginning of the 2024 season, he suffered a stress fracture in the sacrum of his hip, which forced him to stop for two months, hoping to be able to reach the Olympics.

After starting training to arrive in the best conditions for what would be her fourth Olympic Games, the times did not match expectations,

For this reason, the Colombian marcher requested a meeting with the Colombian Athletics Federation and the Colombian Olympic Committeewhich was attended by Félix Enrique Marrugo, President of the Federation; Paulo Cesar Villar, Sports Director of the Olympic Committee, and Methodologist Jairo Andrés Vargas, from the Ministry of Sports.

“The athlete decides, with the support of the representatives of these institutions, not to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, given that his sporting condition does not guarantee a good result like the ones he usually obtains,” is concluded and expressed in Resolution 077 of the Colombian Athletics Federation, which confirms Colombia’s roster for the Paris 2024 Games.

“From the Colombian Athletics Federation, we hope that the athlete continues his recovery process, so that we can count on him in tournaments of great importance, such as the 2025 Tokyo World Cup and other competitions of the Olympic cycle with a view to Los Angeles 2028,” it said in a statement.

